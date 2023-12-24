International

Not even Christmas can spare single mothers from the “cost-of-living crisis”

ByYoko Villarin

December 24, 2023
not-even-christmas-can-spare-single-mothers-from-the-“cost-of-living-crisis”

Christmas

Christmas is supposed to be a season of joy, relaxation, and merriment.

I mean, surely the joyous spirit of the holidays will instill optimism in every home, even those with incomplete family members?

Well, the latest figures implied otherwise.

Just before the clock strikes twelve and everybody greets everybody a ‘Happy Christmas’, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) disclosed that 1.4 million households headed by single mothers have reduced their consumption of food and other necessities, while 1.1 million are being forced to use less gas or electricity in their homes this season.

With savings 20 times lower than the UK average, the data indicates that ‘lone-parent households’ were among those most severely impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Furthermore, the institute discovered that 74% of households headed by a single parent are experiencing extreme difficulty covering their energy bills, with a fifth falling behind on their payments. Half of the single parents were also reported to be relying on credit.

Who’s to blame for the cost of living crisis?

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror, Ms. Anneliese Dodds, a member of the Labour Party, said that single mothers have had to make difficult choices over the festive period, deciding which is more important: gifts, food, or heating. Dodds claims that the economic chaos caused by the Conservatives is to blame for this awful Christmas predicament. 

The ONS reports that since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, women’s average income has dropped by more than £1,200 and that progress in closing the gender pay gap has been “slow.”’

Chief Executive Victoria Benson of Gingerbread also shared her thoughts on the subject, stating that the COVID pandemic, years of hardship, and the current crisis in the cost of living have put these single mothers beyond their means. She added that although they have become experts at budgeting, they are still not miracle workers, and many simply can’t afford any extras this Christmas.

Read More News

What this Londoner bought this Christmas may blow your mind

Cover Photo: Pexels

The post Not even Christmas can spare single mothers from the “cost-of-living crisis” appeared first on The Independent News.

ByYoko Villarin

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Asia

Fugitive father seen with his children in New Zealand wilderness

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Nepalese teen breaks record by climbing world’s highest peaks

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
In the Hood

Woman feels stressed because her neighbours continuously burn strong incense in the hallway and were caught trimming parts of her mum’s plant

October 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Travel

Travellers, heads up! SIA, Scoot to offer over 420,000 discounted tickets from Oct 25 for as low as S$71

October 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.