Fans of the K-pop group NewJeans, known as “Bunnies,” recently sent condolence wreaths to HYBE headquarters to show support for ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

The wreaths were displayed from July 30 to Aug 1, KST. This gesture was organized by the NewJeans gallery on the online community site DC Inside, mainly composed of Min Hee Jin supporters who have conflicted with HYBE.

The event aimed to express solidarity with her during this challenging time.

The protest sparked controversy, coinciding with a birthday celebration for Kim Chaewon, a HYBE sub-label group LE SSERAFIM member, scheduled at the same location. This overlap raised concerns and discussions within the fan communities.

Global superstars

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group under ADOR, debuted in 2022 and quickly gained widespread popularity for their refreshing, nostalgic concept and catchy music. Their style blends elements from the 90s and early 2000s, appealing to a broad audience.

Despite their recent debut, NewJeans has made significant international strides, showcasing their potential to become global superstars. The group consists of five members: Hyein, Hanni, Haerin, Minji, and Danielle, each contributing unique talents and styles.

Their music typically combines pop, R&B, and hip-hop with a retro flair, featuring catchy melodies and relatable lyrics.

Highly respected figure

Min Hee Jin is a highly respected K-pop figure known for her innovative and artistic vision. She has been pivotal in shaping many K-pop groups’ visual and musical identities.

Before her role at ADOR, she worked at SM Entertainment, where she was instrumental in the success of groups like Girls’ Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, and Red Velvet. Her contributions have left a lasting impact on the K-pop scene’s visual and conceptual aesthetics.