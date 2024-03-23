The New York attorney general’s office has initiated the first steps toward seizing former President Donald Trump’s prized Seven Springs estate and golf course, nestled north of Manhattan.

This move comes hot on the heels of a monumental $464 million judgment against Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization.

The filings, lodged with the clerk’s office in Westchester County on March 6, signal a significant escalation in the legal battle, posing a direct challenge to Trump’s self-proclaimed billionaire status.

Since the decision was made in New York City, Atty. Letitia James isn’t required to file judgments in the city, which is the location of Trump Tower, the Trump Building on 40 Wall Street, and various other assets.

Estate under siege

While judgments have been registered in New York City, Trump’s bastions in Florida and Illinois remain untouched, leaving Mar-a-Lago and other key assets momentarily unscathed. However, legal experts warn that the repercussions could extend far beyond New York, spelling trouble for Trump’s global business ventures.

Trump has been vehemently criticizing both the procedure and the overall decision, expressing growing anxiety through his recent social media posts.

“Despite my innocence, a strongly biased New York Judge from the Radical Left, Arthur Engoron, arbitrarily selected a figure without basis,” he stated on Thursday. Trump further remarked that Engoron “requires me to secure a bond, an unattainable task for bonding firms given the exorbitant amount, before I’m even allowed to lodge an Appeal. It’s preposterous!”

As the deadline looms for Trump to settle the judgment or sway the appeals court, the stakes couldn’t be higher. His latest social media venture, Truth Social, serves as a platform for his financial woes, lamenting the exorbitant costs of compliance.

For Trump, the battle is not just legal; it’s existential. With his brand under siege and his financial empire in jeopardy, the fallout could reshape the landscape of Trump’s business empire, leaving his once-mighty legacy in tatters.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post New York moves to seize Trump’s estate and golf course appeared first on The Independent News.