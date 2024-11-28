KOREA: According to Soompi, Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and 2PM’s Taecyeon are set to collaborate on an exciting new drama!

On Nov 28, it was announced that Seohyun, Taecyeon, Kwon Han Sol, Seo Bum June, and Ji Hye Won will headline KBS2’s upcoming drama, The First Night With the Duke (working title).

This romance fantasy follows an ordinary college student who finds herself transported into the body of a minor character in a romance novel. Her world is turned upside down when she unexpectedly spends a night with the obsessive male protagonist.

Unplanned events

Seohyun will portray Cha Sun Chaek, a seemingly insignificant character in the novel. Despite her minor role, she hails from a prestigious family and dreams of a peaceful life. However, her existence takes a dramatic twist when a college student’s soul enters her body, setting off a chain of unplanned events with the novel’s male lead.

Taecyeon will play Yi Beon, a royal family member beloved by the King. Known for his cold demeanour, stunning looks, and martial arts expertise, Yi Beon conceals deep emotional scars caused by malicious rumours. Although reserved, he is intensely loyal and deeply passionate about the woman he loves.

Altered destiny

Kwon Han Sol will take on the role of Jo Eun Ae, the novel’s original heroine. As the adopted daughter of a wealthy merchant, her story was meant to explore a love that defied class boundaries with Yi Beon—until Cha Sun Chaek’s arrival alters her destiny.

Seo Bum June will star as Jung Soo Kyum, a nobleman and Yi Beon’s only confidant. He becomes entangled in a love triangle with the story’s leads.

Lastly, Ji Hye Won will portray Do Hwa Sun, a determined villainess aiming to marry Yi Beon and secure her place in the royal family, making her the female lead’s rival.