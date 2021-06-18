Netizens share footage of devastating Ang Mo Kio fire

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two days after a fire broke out at Block 123 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, netizens are still sharing footage of the scene.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday (June 16) morning, occurred on the seventh floor of the block.

Seven residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and giddiness, with about 130 people evacuated from the fifth to the ninth storeys by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to a Facebook post by the SCDF: “SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets proceeded to a unit on the 7th floor where the fire was raging. An occupant from the burning unit was seen at the 7th floor staircase landing and was safely evacuated by SCDF firefighters”.

“The fire which involved the contents of the unit was extinguished with a water jet and two Compressed Air Foam (CAF) backpacks”, the SCDF added.

The SCDF added that the cause of fire is still under investigation.

