SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is facing backlash from netizens following recent seat selection fee hikes, with some stating “does not make sense to take SQ anymore.”

According to Mainly Miles, the airline updated its fee structure effective July 1, introducing increased charges across Economy Class and Premium Economy Class seats. This move comes less than three years after SIA’s last adjustments to seat selection fees in 2021.

The revised fees now categorise seat selections into five different pricing bands based on flight distance. For shorter Southeast Asian routes like Thailand and Vietnam, selecting a standard seat in Economy Class now costs US$10 (S$13.53), up from US$8. Extra Legroom seats on these flights have also seen an increase to US$30, compared to US$25 previously, Channel News Asia reports.

On longer routes to destinations like Hong Kong, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the cost of a standard Economy Class seat has risen to US$15 from US$10. Extra Legroom seats remain at US$60.

For flights to the US and Canada, the fee for a standard Economy seat has increased to US$35, up from US$25, while Extra Legroom seats now cost US$130, previously US$120.

The news of these price hikes has sparked criticism online, with many netizens expressing dissatisfaction over what they perceive as a significant increase in costs without corresponding improvements in service.

One user lamented, “It does not make sense to take SQ anymore.” “It might be because I don’t feel entitled to SQ, but there are other airlines that provide the same service for less. Often, SQ seems overpriced,” he added.

Another commenter echoed this sentiment, stating, “SIA used to be expensive because their service sets them apart. It’s like a treat-yourself brand that I would choose for a nice holiday. Now, the cost-cutting exercise just makes me think that they are no different from Emirates or Qatar Airways.”

One commenter quipped, “Guess they survive on corporate travel out of Singapore and definitely make a big difference between corporate travellers and “normal” customers who have to pay themselves. Question is if this is the right strategy?”

Another noted, “Us peasants just wait for free seats after online check in,” while another mentioned that “SIA was never designed to please Singaporeans.”

For the latest seat selection prices, visit the Singapore Airlines’ website. /TISG

Read also: SIA passenger says he was sent back to his seat twice while queuing for toilet because of “ridiculous” turbulence rules

Featured image by Depositphotos