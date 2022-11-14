Netizen makes Spotify music playlist for every MRT Line — ‘The best playlist is probably the NSL’

- Advertisement -

A commute via public transport can be a bit tedious at times, especially when lines are long, and trains or buses are overcrowded. Or worse, when there are dreaded delays.

But here’s some welcome news: A Reddit user over at r/singapore has come up with playlists for every single MRT line— Circle Line, Downtown Line, East-West Line, North-East Line, North-South Line, as well as the newly-opened Thomson–East Coast Line.

Reddit user khsirmio wrote on Sunday (Nov 13) that “in commemoration of the opening of the Thomson East-Coast Line Stage 3 (TEL3) today, and very much inspired by this, I have put together a map of every MRT station in Singapore as a Spotify track.”

Explaining their choice of tunes, khsirmio added, “I did try my best to find tracks that had some relevance to Singapore in general, while still matching the station name.

However, this became impractical at some point and a couple of filler tracks (vaguely related titles, tracks that aren’t as listenable) eventually made their way in (LRT isn’t included for the same reason).”

And for those who like to dig a little deeper, khsirmio put in some hidden “easter eggs” too.

The Redditor acknowledged that the playlists are “far from perfect”, and wrote that “the best playlist is probably the NSL.”

“I was also disappointed that I didn’t manage to capture the more well-known parts in Singapore’s music scene as I hoped. I will probably keep updating these playlists from time to time, so feel free to give any more appropriate suggestions for any station!” khsirmio added.

The playlists can be found here:

Fellow Reddit users, including one musician, expressed admiration and appreciation for khsirmio’s efforts.

However, when one Redditor appealed to StarHub for better network coverage so they can listen to the tracks, others quickly chimed in.

One Redditor commented, “man i thought this was gonna be a playlist where the length of each song was the same as the amount of time it took to travel between each station.”

