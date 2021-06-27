Home News Netizen finds strange $1 coin with dislodged middle, others give suggestions on...

Netizen finds strange $1 coin with dislodged middle, others give suggestions on how to deal with it

Some suggested that the poster could bring the coin parts to a bank to do an exchange.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Singapore — A netizen took to Reddit to share an interesting coin that he found, or rather two parts of the same coin.

He uploaded a picture of a one-dollar coin from Singapore. Singapore’s one-dollar coins have a golden brass-plated ring encircling the silver part which is nickel-plated. The coin was dated 2013, which is the year when these third-generation coins were released.

Many Redditors flocked to the comments section to share their views on the coin.

Photo: Reddit

Some suggested that the poster could bring the coin parts to a bank to do an exchange. However, a few other Redditors wondered if the poster would be able to exchange for one or two new coins.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

While some people marvelled at this strange coin, others brought up that this had happened before to other people. An article in reported that just within a month of the release of Singapore’s newest series of coins, pictures of damaged $1 coins with dislodged middles had already started circulating.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A few quick-witted Redditors suggested keeping the outer ring for shopping carts in grocery marts that use one-dollar coins.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Some were speculating how the coin might have split into two parts since it was normally rather difficult to do so and requires quite a bit of force. An account associate stated back in 2013 that she did not think that bare hands are able to exert enough force to dislodge the middle of the coin, according to The Straits Times.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

A netizen also told the poster that it was possible for them to exchange it, but also pointed out that it was a crime to deliberately mutilate any Singaporean coins or notes.

Photo: Reddit Screengrab

Anyone caught mutilating, destroying, or defacing currency coins and notes in Singapore will be considered guilty of an and face a fine of up to $2,000.

