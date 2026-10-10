LTA: 7 illegal cross-border ride-hailing operators were caught, vehicles seized

Nick Karean | October 10, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only LTA officers inspect vehicles at a Singapore checkpoint

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Singapore authorities caught seven drivers offering illegal cross-border ride-hailing services during recent enforcement operations at the land checkpoints.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said 254 cars had been impounded since July 2025.

Offenders face fines of up to S$3,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both, while their vehicles may be forfeited. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities have caught seven drivers providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services and impounded all seven vehicles during recent enforcement operations at land checkpoints. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the arrests on Oct 8 following regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

The latest figures show the scale of enforcement efforts. Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said more than 5,400 vehicles had been checked since July 2025, resulting in 254 cars being impounded, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 8). Illegal cross-border rides carry heavy penalties Drivers caught providing illegal cross-border transport services face fines of up to S$3,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Their vehicles may also be forfeited, making the consequences potentially much more costly than losing a day's earnings. Ms Sun said these services threaten passenger safety and affect the livelihoods of local taxi and private-hire drivers.

Regular tip-offs from industry associations have helped authorities identify suspected operators. Members of the public can also report suspected illegal cross-border rides through LTA's online reporting portal. How to identify licensed cross-border taxis Travellers heading to Malaysia have legal options, including booking licensed cross-border rides through Grab or taking Singapore-registered cross-border taxis. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. These taxis can travel from anywhere in Singapore to approved destinations in Johor, including Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai. Changes to the cross-border taxi scheme took effect on May 4, allowing Malaysian taxis to drop passengers anywhere in Singapore while restricting pick-ups to designated locations. Singapore taxis follow similar rules in approved parts of Johor.

Taxis from both countries can still pick up passengers without these restrictions in their home countries. Grab is currently the only ride-hailing platform where travellers can book licensed cross-border taxis.

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