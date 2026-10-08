Man gets arrested over theft at Changi Airport

Singapore News | 3 m read

SPF: American man, 47, to be charged in Singapore over S$1,410 perfume theft spree at Changi Airport

Nick Karean | October 8, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A 47-year-old American man was arrested over a series of perfume thefts from shops in Changi Airport’s transit areas.

The alleged thefts involved six perfume boxes worth about S$1,410 across Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

The man is due to face five theft charges on Oct 8, with each charge carrying up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old American man is due to be charged in Singapore after police linked him to a series of perfume thefts at Changi Airport. The alleged thefts happened during separate visits between November 2025 and April 2026. The man had already left Singapore after each visit before police arrested him during a planned operation on Sept 25.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) reported the case in a news release on Oct 7. Perfume thefts began at Terminal 3 The first reported theft happened on Nov 4, 2025, at a retail shop in Terminal 3’s transit area. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. At about 7:38 p.m., the man allegedly took a perfume box worth S$331 from a display shelf. He left without paying, according to police investigations. Later that day, he allegedly took three more perfume boxes from two shops in Terminal 2. Those items had a combined value of S$646.

Police from the Airport Police Division later identified the suspect. However, he had already left Singapore. Second visit led to more alleged thefts The man returned to Changi Airport on April 24, 2026, while travelling on a connecting flight. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Police said he allegedly took another perfume box worth S$236.90 at about 7:15 a.m. Six minutes later, he allegedly took another box worth S$195.40 from a second shop. He again left Singapore after the alleged thefts, bringing the total value of the perfume allegedly taken during the two visits to about S$1,410.

The case also shows why airport security work can extend beyond the time a suspect spends inside Singapore. The man’s departure from the country didn't end the investigation. Arrest came during planned airport operation On September 25, 2026, the man transited through Changi Airport again. This time, officers from the Airport Police Division arrested him during a planned operation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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The American man is scheduled to be charged in Singapore on Oct 8 with five counts of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code, 1871. A conviction for theft in dwelling carries up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. The police said they take shop theft seriously and will work with airport stakeholders to prevent, detect and deter such offences. Leaving Singapore after an alleged offence doesn't mean the matter has been left behind. Police investigations can continue after a suspect has departed, and a later return to Singapore can bring the case back into focus.