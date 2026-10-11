‘We will consider closing schools’ — Desmond Lee says MOE may postpone exams if haze PSI forecast exceeds 300 in Singapore

Nick Karean | October 11, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Singapore classroom amid worsening haze

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Education Minister Desmond Lee said schools may close and national examinations may be postponed if the next-day 24-hour PSI forecast exceeds 300.

Lessons and national examinations will continue in enclosed venues with air purifiers while schools prepare to step up safety measures.

Schools will inform parents of closure decisions by around 8 pm the previous evening through school channels and official Ministry of Education platforms. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s schools may close, and national examinations may be postponed if haze worsens enough to push the next-day 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) forecast above 300.

Education Minister Desmond Lee shared the plan in a Facebook post on Oct 10. He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) would assess conditions daily before deciding whether schools should open the following day. For now, lessons and national examinations will continue in enclosed venues equipped with air purifiers. Schools are also ready to introduce further measures if conditions worsen. Mr Lee said he understood parents’ concerns, particularly those with children who have medical conditions or are sitting national examinations. He said the health of students and school staff remained the ministry’s priority. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Parents will receive school closure updates by 8 pm If MOE decides to close schools, the announcement will be made by around 8 p.m. the previous evening. Parents will receive updates through their schools and the ministry’s official channels.

The arrangement gives families time to prepare for the following day, although the decision will depend on the latest haze forecast. MOE will also share more information through Parents Gateway over the weekend. The ministry will continue to review conditions each day rather than make a single decision for the entire haze period. Students who miss national exams can seek special consideration Students who are unwell and unable to sit their national examinations may apply for Special Consideration through their schools. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Parents can find details through the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s information page at go.gov.sg/seab-sc. Loading Facebook post... The option is important for families whose children become ill during the haze period. Parents should contact their schools for guidance if their child cannot attend an examination.

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