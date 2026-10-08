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Singapore adds COVID-19 vaccination to national immunisation schedules

Nick Karean | October 8, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary COVID-19 vaccination will join Singapore’s national immunisation schedules from Oct 12 for older and medically vulnerable people.

The recommendation covers people aged 60 and above, aged care residents, and medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above.

Updated XFG Covid strain vaccines will be available at more than 600 GP clinics, all polyclinics and mobile vaccination team sites. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore will add COVID-19 vaccination to its routine national immunisation schedules from Oct 12, shifting the jab further into regular healthcare. The recommendation will cover people aged 60 and above, residents of aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable people aged six months and above. The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced the change on Oct 7.

For children, the vaccine will be listed under the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule for those with medical conditions that raise their risk. Adults in the recommended groups will receive the vaccine under the National Adult Immunisation Schedule. COVID-19 vaccination moves into routine care The change is meant to keep vaccination accessible and affordable as COVID-19 continues to circulate. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The shift also brings COVID-19 vaccination closer to how Singapore handles other routine vaccines. It doesn’t mean every resident is being told to get vaccinated. Healthcare workers and people who live or work with medically vulnerable individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated. Other people aged six months and above can also choose to be vaccinated after discussing the benefits with a doctor.

MOH lists diabetes, heart failure, chronic lung, kidney and liver conditions among examples of medical vulnerability. Pregnant women are also included. Updated XFG COVID strain vaccines arrive from Oct 12 The updated XFG Moderna/Spikevax and XFG Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccines will be available from Oct 12 at more than 600 GP clinics, all polyclinics and mobile vaccination team sites. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The authorities said the updated vaccines provide better protection against current and emerging virus strains. Their safety profiles are comparable to those of earlier versions. Starting Oct 12, Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty will be available for people aged 12 and above at locations that offer the updated vaccines. Moderna/Spikevax will be available for those aged six months and above.

The updated Pfizer vaccine will be extended to children aged six months to 11 years from Nov 2. Vaccination stays subsidised for eligible residents People receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination will follow age-based schedules. Children aged six months to four years need two doses eight weeks apart, while those aged five and above need one dose. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Previously vaccinated people aged six months and above should receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose, with at least five months between doses. Vaccination will remain fully subsidised for Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and certain short-term pass holders at participating clinics and vaccination sites. From Jan 1, 2027, COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be claimable under MediSave 500/700 or the MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme, until further review. Keeping the vaccine available is useful, especially for people facing higher health risks. The practical choice is to follow the recommended schedule and speak to a doctor when personal health conditions make the decision less straightforward.