ICA seizes 12,600 vapes and 38,000 heat sticks from lorry at Tuas Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have foiled another large-scale tobacco and vaporiser smuggling attempt, seizing 38,000 heat sticks and more than 12,600 vaporisers and related components from a Malaysia-registered lorry on September 26, 2026.
Search and Examination officers directed the lorry for enhanced checks after it declared its consignment as “cage assembly and electrical parts.” Physical inspection revealed the heat sticks, which are also known as heat-not-burn tobacco products, and vaporiser components concealed within the declared cargo. The 26-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested, and the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.
Netizens react
The seizure drew frustration online about the persistence of vaporiser smuggling despite sustained enforcement.
One commenter questioned the economics driving the trade: “Every day see ICA catch vaporiser smuggler, like never-ending. Probably [if people] do [it] one time and they can buy a landed property in JB. Singapore vaporiser seller stays in a condo. That’s why our law is too lenient on vaporisers.”
Another echoed the sentiment: “For sure these people never stop smuggling into Singapore. Clearly they are super well paid and there’s high demand for this.”
One raised the enforcement capacity question: “Hire more officers to inspect. After so many got caught and yet they still dare to smuggle. Shows that there are more not caught.”
Newsletter
Get updates straight to your inbox
And one netizen offered an analysis: “Wondering if those vapes cost enough to cover the trailer confiscated if you get caught?” implying that for sufficiently large consignments, even seizure may not always be a loss for the bigger syndicate behind the operation.