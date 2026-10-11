ICA seizes 12,600 vapes and 38,000 heat sticks from lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

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SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have foiled another large-scale tobacco and vaporiser smuggling attempt, seizing 38,000 heat sticks and more than 12,600 vaporisers and related components from a Malaysia-registered lorry on September 26, 2026.

Search and Examination officers directed the lorry for enhanced checks after it declared its consignment as “cage assembly and electrical parts.” Physical inspection revealed the heat sticks, which are also known as heat-not-burn tobacco products, and vaporiser components concealed within the declared cargo. The 26-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested, and the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.