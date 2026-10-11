Singaporean woman, 49, gets 21 weeks’ jail for forcibly kissing 2 brothers
Handcuffed woman standing in a courtroom
Summary
Goh Mei Chi, 49, was sentenced to 21 weeks in jail on Oct 9 after admitting to three offences.
She forcibly kissed two brothers, aged 16 and 23, at a western Singapore shopping centre on February 12, 2024.
She was also involved in two later alcohol-related incidents, including smashing beer bottles and refusing police officers’ instructions.
SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old woman has been jailed for 21 weeks after forcibly kissing two brothers she had never met at a shopping centre in western Singapore.
Goh Mei Chi was sentenced on Oct 9 after pleading guilty to three charges, including molestation. Three other charges were considered at sentencing.
The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on February 12, 2024. Goh grabbed the younger brother’s collar and kissed his right cheek and lips, then did the same to his elder brother.
The brothers, then aged 16 and 23, were shocked and tried to leave. Goh shouted at them, then grabbed a plastic bag from the elder brother and threw it onto the floor. The elder brother called the police.
Goh was arrested at about 1:35 a.m. the next day. Investigators found she had drunk around 10 cups of beer before the incident, 8world News reported (Oct 9).
The first arrest did little to stop Goh from getting into trouble again. On March 5, 2024, she approached a group of drinkers at a coffee shop in Jurong West and took a bottle of beer from their table.
After refusing to return it, she later smashed several beer bottles on the ground. One person stepped on a shard of glass and cut his foot. Goh was arrested again that night and released two days later.
On September 8, 2024, police received a report about a drunken woman near Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.
Officers found Goh smelling strongly of alcohol and told her to go home. She refused to leave, raised her voice and said she wouldn’t cooperate. Police arrested her at about 2:55 a.m.
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A blood test showed 142mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Goh had also been convicted in May 2023 of an offence under the liquor control law and received six weeks’ jail, plus one additional day.
The case involved more than one night of poor judgment. It included unwanted physical contact, damage to property and repeated confrontations after earlier arrests.
Alcohol may impair judgment, but it doesn't excuse behaviour that frightens strangers or puts others at risk. The lesson here is to stop drinking before losing control and to leave others alone before it reaches a point of no return.