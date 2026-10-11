Singaporean woman, 49, gets 21 weeks’ jail for forcibly kissing 2 brothers

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old woman has been jailed for 21 weeks after forcibly kissing two brothers she had never met at a shopping centre in western Singapore.

She was also involved in two later alcohol-related incidents, including smashing beer bottles and refusing police officers’ instructions.

She forcibly kissed two brothers, aged 16 and 23, at a western Singapore shopping centre on February 12, 2024.

Goh Mei Chi, 49, was sentenced to 21 weeks in jail on Oct 9 after admitting to three offences.

Goh Mei Chi was sentenced on Oct 9 after pleading guilty to three charges, including molestation. Three other charges were considered at sentencing.

The incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. on February 12, 2024. Goh grabbed the younger brother’s collar and kissed his right cheek and lips, then did the same to his elder brother.

The brothers, then aged 16 and 23, were shocked and tried to leave. Goh shouted at them, then grabbed a plastic bag from the elder brother and threw it onto the floor. The elder brother called the police.

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Goh was arrested at about 1:35 a.m. the next day. Investigators found she had drunk around 10 cups of beer before the incident, 8world News reported (Oct 9).