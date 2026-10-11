SCDF and NFEC train 100 community volunteers in fire hazard identification and PMD safety under BASH campaign

SINGAPORE: The National Fire and Emergency Preparedness Council (NFEC) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) held a training session at SCDF HQ on Tuesday evening, Oct 6, equipping approximately 100 Community Emergency and Engagement Committee (C2E) volunteers with skills to identify fire hazards and report violations as part of the Better Awareness, Safer Homes (BASH) campaign.

Launched by NFEC, SCDF, and the People’s Association, BASH aims to enhance fire safety awareness and encourage residents to take ownership of fire safety within their homes and in common public spaces.

C2E volunteers play a frontline role in the campaign, conducting block surveys and reporting fire safety violations via the OneService app.