SCDF and NFEC train 100 community volunteers in fire hazard identification and PMD safety under BASH campaign
SINGAPORE: The National Fire and Emergency Preparedness Council (NFEC) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) held a training session at SCDF HQ on Tuesday evening, Oct 6, equipping approximately 100 Community Emergency and Engagement Committee (C2E) volunteers with skills to identify fire hazards and report violations as part of the Better Awareness, Safer Homes (BASH) campaign.
Launched by NFEC, SCDF, and the People’s Association, BASH aims to enhance fire safety awareness and encourage residents to take ownership of fire safety within their homes and in common public spaces.
C2E volunteers play a frontline role in the campaign, conducting block surveys and reporting fire safety violations via the OneService app.
The training session covered residential fire statistics, fire safety guidelines, and common fire hazards. Representatives from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) were also invited to present on non-compliant Active Mobility Devices, which have unfortunately become an increasingly relevant fire safety concern given the number of residential fires linked to PMD and e-scooter battery issues in recent years.
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The session concluded with a Q&A where SCDF and LTA officers addressed questions from volunteers.
SCDF and NFEC thanked the People’s Association, LTA, and the C2E volunteers for their support, and said they will continue working with partners and volunteers to maintain a fire-safe community.