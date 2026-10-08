Singapore News | 2 m read

WP MP Gerald Giam invites Singaporeans to share views on building a better healthcare system

Anna Maria Romero | October 8, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Gerald Giam (Aljunied) invited the public to an upcoming Town Hall meeting for Singaporeans to discuss together ways to build a better healthcare system for everyone. “What are the healthcare issues that matter most to you and your family?” Mr Giam, who has been the Head of Policy Research for the WP since 2022, asked in a recent Facebook post. The Town Hall will be held at the Multi-Purpose Hall at 471 Upper Serangoon Crescent on Oct 24 (Saturday), from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

The MP, who has been representing Bedok Reservoir-Punggol ward at Aljunied since 2020, invited the public to come and share their experiences in relation to healthcare, as well as to suggest policy improvements for issues they care about. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For people who would like to attend the Town Hall but need to care for their children on that day, there will be an activity corner for them, and Mr Giam encouraged parents to bring them along. Interested parties may use this link to register. For further information or enquiries, individuals may send messages via WhatsApp at 87336138 or call that number.

“Come hear from others, share your views, and be part of the conversation on building a healthcare system that works for everyone. Everyone is welcome!” he wrote. Some suggestions have already been given in the comments, including those pertaining to more affordable healthcare for Singapore’s older residents, those belonging to the Pioneer and Merdeka generations. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Senior citizens above 70 yrs old should receive free full or 90% subsidised healthcare in government polyclinics and hospitals besides the Medisave fund. Outpatient medication should be 100% subsidised,” one wrote.

In April of this year, together with fellow Aljunied MP Kenneth Tiong, Mr Giam also led a similar Town Hall meeting on education and the future of learning, inviting Singaporeans to be part of the conversation on this important topic.

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