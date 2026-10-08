Singaporeans call out TikToker for making fun of uncle standing on unmoving escalator
SINGAPORE: After a video on social media showing an elderly man who seemed to be confused went on to be widely viewed, many netizens commenting on TikTok wasted no time in telling the post author off. Instead of making fun of the man and uploading a clip of him online, the post author could have helped him, they said.
The six-second clip from @zykeeeee_ was posted on Oct 4.
It showed the back of an elderly man in a light blue shirt, dark blue pants, and light-colored shoes standing on the left side of a two-way escalator. While the side going downward on the right was working properly, the side the man stood on was not moving. At one point, the man can be seen looking down at his feet as if wondering why he was not going up.
“Another unlce (sic) antics – I’m sorry uncle,” they wrote in the caption.
In a text overlay, they added, “Uncle, escalator not working leh”.
As actions speak louder than words, to many commenters, the post author’s “sorry” did not seem to mean anything, and they called him out for his lack of kindness.
“Instead of taking video, why you don’t tell the uncle?” one asked.
Similarly, a commenter went all caps and wrote, “INSTEAD OF YOU TAKE VIDEO AND DOING POSTING, PLS KINDLY HELP THAT OLD MAN,” adding two angry-face emojis.
“So did you go to help uncle after taking vid or just want to take vid to post on TikTok?” a netizen asked.
Others reminded him that he too will grow old one day.
As one wrote, “Right… making such content… remember karma is very close; treat others how you want others to treat you.”
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“What goes around, comes around,” another warned him.
“Don’t laugh at the elderly, ok! They don’t process the information as quickly as you. Maybe he has dementia also. Don’t treat it as a joke; you never know if you can be live (to be) as old as him or not,” added a commenter.
One suggested that since some escalators are only activated when someone steps on it, it was possible that the elderly man was waiting for it to move. /TISG
Read also: ‘91 years old SG uncle still working as a cleaner for 12 hours a day...' — Singaporean asks, 'How will other countries view us?'