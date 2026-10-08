Singaporeans call out TikToker for making fun of uncle standing on unmoving escalator

Anna Maria Romero | October 8, 2026 2 m read

TikTok screengrab/ zykeeeee_

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After a video on social media showing an elderly man who seemed to be confused went on to be widely viewed, many netizens commenting on TikTok wasted no time in telling the post author off. Instead of making fun of the man and uploading a clip of him online, the post author could have helped him, they said. The six-second clip from @zykeeeee_ was posted on Oct 4. It showed the back of an elderly man in a light blue shirt, dark blue pants, and light-colored shoes standing on the left side of a two-way escalator. While the side going downward on the right was working properly, the side the man stood on was not moving. At one point, the man can be seen looking down at his feet as if wondering why he was not going up.

“Another unlce (sic) antics – I’m sorry uncle,” they wrote in the caption. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In a text overlay, they added, “Uncle, escalator not working leh”. As actions speak louder than words, to many commenters, the post author’s “sorry” did not seem to mean anything, and they called him out for his lack of kindness.

“Instead of taking video, why you don’t tell the uncle?” one asked. Similarly, a commenter went all caps and wrote, “INSTEAD OF YOU TAKE VIDEO AND DOING POSTING, PLS KINDLY HELP THAT OLD MAN,” adding two angry-face emojis. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “So did you go to help uncle after taking vid or just want to take vid to post on TikTok?” a netizen asked.

Others reminded him that he too will grow old one day. As one wrote, “Right… making such content… remember karma is very close; treat others how you want others to treat you.”

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