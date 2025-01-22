Business

Nearly two-thirds of local businesses plan to increase investments in 2025

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 22, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses are gearing up for a significant investment boost in 2025. Nearly two-thirds of business leaders plan to allocate more resources to sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and supply chain innovations.

This optimism is outlined in a recent report by the Capgemini Research Institute, which highlights key trends among large organisations in Singapore.

Sustainability remains a top priority for 70% of Singaporean business leaders in large organisations who plan to ramp up investments in green initiatives. Climate technology is also gaining traction, with 60% of businesses intending to increase spending in this area, reflecting a broader commitment to addressing environmental concerns.

AI is set to dominate the technology investment landscape in 2025, with 67% of Singaporean businesses identifying it as a primary focus area. The report reveals that 75% of organisations are expected to initiate proof-of-concept (PoC) projects or fully adopt AI agents within their operations.

AI applications in cybersecurity are gaining momentum. Over 60% of organisations plan to deploy AI or generative AI (GenAI) PoCs in this domain. Furthermore, almost one-quarter of businesses aim to implement AI-powered robotics on a partial scale.

See also  Trust issues halt AI investments; over 70% of Singaporean businesses scale back despite AI’s potential, says Qlik report

The supply chain sector is another critical investment area. 57% of business leaders indicate plans to increase spending. More than half (58%) are exploring next-generation supply chains that promise to be agile, environmentally sustainable, and AI-integrated.

Singapore stands out globally for its emphasis on improving customer experience and manufacturing operations. A remarkable 85% of business leaders in large organisations plan to invest more in customer experience initiatives, while 72% focus on advancing manufacturing and operational capabilities.

The findings are based on a survey conducted by the Capgemini Research Institute between Oct 23 and Nov 20, 2024. The survey encompassed responses from 2,500 leaders across 17 North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific countries.

These leaders represent nine industries: automotive, banking, retail, and manufacturing. Of the respondents, 70% were from organisations with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, while 30% were from mid-sized firms with revenues between $100 million and $1 billion.

Half of the responses were gathered before the U.S. elections and the other half afterwards.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

GuocoLand, Intrepid Investments, and CSC Land Group win Tengah Garden Avenue tender for S$675M

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Meta tries to win over TikTok creators with up to US$5,000 in bonuses

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Cost escalation in SG construction sector to continue in coming years

January 22, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia

Indonesia’s doctor shortage reaches critical level: 29,000 specialists needed, only 2,700 graduate annually

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

Tech, finance, and real estate dominate Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2025

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

Singapore’s public buses get a stylish makeover: A bold step towards comfort and sustainability

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

GuocoLand, Intrepid Investments, and CSC Land Group win Tengah Garden Avenue tender for S$675M

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.