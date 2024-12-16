KOREA: As reported by Soompi, MBC’s highly anticipated drama “Motel California” has unveiled the first stills of Choi Hee Jin as Yoon Nan Woo!

Lee Seo Yoon wrote the romance drama “Motel California,” directed by Kim Hyung Min and Jang Joon Ho.

The tale, based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 book “Home, Bitter Home,” revolves around Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), raised in Motel California, a remote hotel.

After leaving her hometown, Kang Hee returns 12 years later to reconnect with her first love and childhood friend, Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), while facing new trials.

Choi Hee Jin portrays Cheon Yeon Soo’s junior, Yoon Nan Woo, a compassionate veterinarian.

Nan Woo’s love for animals led her to veterinary school, but her career hit roadblocks after she opposed illegal animal experiments. Facing pressure for an arranged marriage, she finds a lifeline when Yeon Soo scouts her for his animal hospital.

Unexpected twists

However, Nan Woo begins to question Yeon Soo’s intentions. Is his kindness romantic or simply platonic? This uncertainty escalates when she gets caught in a marriage scandal with Yeon Soo, bringing unexpected twists to the story.

In her veterinary attire, Yoon Nan Woo exudes an innocent and sincere charm in the recently released stills. Her pure and soft demeanour starkly contrasts Kang Hee’s bold and provocative nature, hinting at potential conflicts between the two women over Yeon Soo.

Unique performance

The production team commented, “Choi Hee Jin’s bright smile and pure charm will resonate with viewers of all generations. Look forward to seeing her unique performance and the contrast she brings alongside Lee Se Young.”

The premiere of “Motel California” is scheduled for Jan 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for this captivating drama!

Choi Hee Jin has appeared in popular dramas like “Strong Girl Nam-soon,” “Behind Your Touch,” “Hide and Seek,” “Snowdrop,” and “The Impossible Heir.”

In addition, she has acted in other films, including “The Whispering,” “The Girl on a Bulldozer,” “Good Deal,” and “I Want to Know Your Parents.”