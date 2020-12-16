Home News Featured News My sentence is “unfair”, says Singaporean drug offender facing firing squad in...

My sentence is “unfair”, says Singaporean drug offender facing firing squad in China

Siti Aslinda Junaidi lamented about the injustice of her sentence in a letter to her 17-year-old daughter Ismiraldha last month

Photo: FB/M Ravi

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

A Singaporean convicted of drug trafficking and facing imminent execution by shooting in China, wrote to her daughter last month calling her sentence “unfair”.

Siti Aslinda Junaidi, 35, was arrested in Shenzhen, China, six years ago for drug trafficking. She had been accompanying her boyfriend who was caught carrying the drugs.

In a letter to her 17-year-old daughter Ismiraldha last month, Aslinda told her daughter that her sentence was “unfair”, Malaysian media website Malaysia Now wrote.

“I must fight for my right no matter how. I know it’s difficult for you to accept this and I got to do something for this,” wrote Aslinda.

- Advertisement -

She also added in the letter that the Singapore consul had not visited her for the last 15 months.

“I don’t know why. Quite worried here.”

But she advised her daughter not to think too much of her plight, adding that she should focus on her studies.

In the letter, she asked her daughter: “Elda, by the way, what’s your height and weight now? How’s your ITE life? Fun? Enjoy yourself alright”.

In the report by Malaysia Now, Ismiraldha said there had been a lack of documentation on her mother’s case.

“What I can say is that when this happened, I was just 12 years old. I’m not too sure. But I can assure you that all these years nothing has been done,” she added.

Aslinda is currently detained at the Shenzhen Detention Centre in the Guangdong province in south China.

Lawyer M. Ravi sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Dec 14) regarding Aslinda’s case.

In an update on Facebook, Mr Ravi wrote that his team from Carson Law Chambers has made frantic efforts in China to get a Chinese lawyer to represent the Singaporean woman. /TISG

Read related: M Ravi seeks help for Singaporean drug offender facing execution in China

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

New MARUAH forum to discuss “disempowering effect” of Public Order Act

Local human rights NGO Maruah is organising a forum to discuss the impact of the Public Order Act in Singapore. The forum will take place on Sunday (20 Dec) at 2.30pm, through online video conferencing platform Google Meet. The Public Order Act...
View Post
Featured News

WP organises webinar for families with special needs children covering legal issues

The Workers' Party (WP) is organising a webinar for families with special needs children. The seminar will cover important legal issues like Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), deputyship, wills and estate planning. An LPA is a legal document that allows an individual...
View Post
Featured News

Photo of Dee Kosh serving Community Work Order goes viral online

A photo of local YouTuber Dee Kosh serving what appears to be a Community Work Order (CWO) is going viral online, after it was published on several Instagram pages on Sunday afternoon (13 Dec). In the photo, which was allegedly taken outside...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet