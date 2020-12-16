- Advertisement -

A Singaporean convicted of drug trafficking and facing imminent execution by shooting in China, wrote to her daughter last month calling her sentence “unfair”.

Siti Aslinda Junaidi, 35, was arrested in Shenzhen, China, six years ago for drug trafficking. She had been accompanying her boyfriend who was caught carrying the drugs.

In a letter to her 17-year-old daughter Ismiraldha last month, Aslinda told her daughter that her sentence was “unfair”, Malaysian media website Malaysia Now wrote.

“I must fight for my right no matter how. I know it’s difficult for you to accept this and I got to do something for this,” wrote Aslinda.

- Advertisement -

She also added in the letter that the Singapore consul had not visited her for the last 15 months.

“I don’t know why. Quite worried here.”

But she advised her daughter not to think too much of her plight, adding that she should focus on her studies.

In the letter, she asked her daughter: “Elda, by the way, what’s your height and weight now? How’s your ITE life? Fun? Enjoy yourself alright”.

In the report by Malaysia Now, Ismiraldha said there had been a lack of documentation on her mother’s case.

“What I can say is that when this happened, I was just 12 years old. I’m not too sure. But I can assure you that all these years nothing has been done,” she added.

Aslinda is currently detained at the Shenzhen Detention Centre in the Guangdong province in south China.

Lawyer M. Ravi sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Dec 14) regarding Aslinda’s case.

In an update on Facebook, Mr Ravi wrote that his team from Carson Law Chambers has made frantic efforts in China to get a Chinese lawyer to represent the Singaporean woman. /TISG

Please follow and like us: