M’sia former PM Mahathir admitted to hospital for ‘several investigations’

Kuala Lumpur — Former Malaysian prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the country’s National Heart Institute (IJN).

The 96-year-old, longest-serving former premier of Malaysia was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening (Dec 16), according to a statement by the heart institute.

“He shall be undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation,” said the institute.

The following media statement released on Dr Mahathir’s official Twitter account on Friday (Dec 17) said he is “currently undergoing several investigations which shall be completed in the next few days.”

The post noted that Dr Mahathir will remain in IJN until then. “Due to the present SOP, no visitors are allowed to visit,” the post added.

Dr Mahathir has a history of heart troubles and has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries in the past.

The nonagenarian served as Malaysia’s prime minister for 22 years, from 1981 to 2003.

In 2018, at the age of 92, he was sworn back into office as premier after leading the opposition coalition in a historic win and defeating the party he had once led.

He then served another two years before he resigned due to a collapse in his government party caused by infighting.

Dr Mahathir is currently a Member of Parliament for the Langkawi constituency in his home state of Kedah as well as chairman of opposition Parti Pejuang Tanah Air Malaysia (Pejuang). /TISG

