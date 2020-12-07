Home News Featured News Mrs helps keep a close eye on Anchorvale ward of...

Mrs Jamus Lim helps keep a close eye on Anchorvale ward of Sengkang GRC

MP says she used to do site inspections when she was in the Peace Corps in Bolivia

Photos: Jamus Lim IG, FB

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsSG PoliticsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party MP was accompanied by his wife and young daughter during a walkabout in his Anchorvale ward of Sengkang GRC on Saturday (Dec 5).

In an Instagram post, Associate Professor Lim highlighted his wife’s work experience and how she had a keen eye for things that needed more attention in the estate.

He said: “Today, I had unusual company on my weekend estate walk. Since we were together at our prior appointment, my wife and daughter accompanied me for my rounds around the 355/6 Anchorvale cluster.

“As turns out, my wife used to do site inspections when she was in the Peace Corps in Bolivia, and she has a keen eye for things that look awry.”

- Advertisement -

Their daughter, who is just over a year old, appeared to enjoy being out and about with mummy and daddy.

A/Prof oted: “My daughter, in contrast, was mainly entertained by being out and about in a new space, and making her usual baby gurgling and cooing noises. So in addition to a little family time, they also got a glimpse of what keeps me busy on weekends!”

Although A/Prof Lim likes to keep his personal life private, he has publicly shared his love for his young family on several occasions.

During the General Election this year, he said that all that he was doing was for his baby girl. On the day he was sworn in as an MP, he said that he was able to do what he did  because he had his wife’s “mental, emotional, and physical support”.

In a tribute to his wife, whom he has been with for a decade, he added: “I am reminded, daily, of her unassuming and tireless sacrifices she makes so that I may serve the people of Anchorvale and Singapore, and I hope I have likewise been a bulwark for her as she pursues her dreams.” /TISG

Jamus Lim reflects on his decision to study in the US after rejecting Oxford offer

Please follow and like :
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung rolls up his sleeves and drives Thomson-East Coast Line MRT

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung rolled up his sleeves and drove an MRT train at Mandai depot, along the Thomson-East Coast Line, on Thursday (3 Dec). Sharing a video of him steering the train on Facebook, Mr Ong said that he was...
View Post
Featured News

DPM Heng invites Singaporeans to share ideas for Budget 2021

Singapore -- The people have been invited to share ideas for 2021 by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat. He made the call on Wednesday (Dec 2) when he announced that he and his team had...
View Post
Featured News

MOM disputes claim that over 100 Malaysian workers are homeless in Singapore

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has disputed the claim that there are over a 100 Malaysian workers who were homeless in Singapore as they could not afford to rent a room or bed, in a statement released on Thursday (3 Dec). The...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet