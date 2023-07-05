Morning Digest, July 5

Ho Ching suggests SLA’s “guide rent” approach may not be the best way to manage black-and-white bungalows

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, has offered her perspective on how the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) should manage the black-and-white colonial bungalows that are at the centre of controversy after it came to light that two Cabinet Ministers are renting two such state-owned properties along Ridout Road. The former Temasek Holdings’ CEO published her views in a Facebook post last week that seemed to suggest she disagrees with the guide rent concept SLA uses to rent the bungalows out as she discussed the consequences of leaving these properties vacant. Read more here…

Ex-WP NCMP’s family still has trouble opening bank accounts because he’s Politically Exposed Person

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong has revealed that his family member has had, to date, difficulties opening certain accounts in local banks, all because he is classified as a Politically Exposed Person (PEP).

Referring to a joke Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean made during the parliamentary sitting that discussed the Ridout Road controversy yesterday (3 July), Mr Yee said on Facebook: “I have difficulties opening a bank account in my own country! Some years ago, I wanted a new bank account for my business. Surprisingly, one local bank turned me down.

Read more here…

Maid is pregnant during pre-employment checkup but has been bleeding for a week; she tells her employer it’s a miscarriage and begs to be hired

SINGAPORE: An employer wanted to give her new maid a chance even though the latter tested positive for pregnancy. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media, an employer wrote: “My helper just arrived from her home town and during her pre employment check up it turns out that she is pregnant!”

“Shanmugam and Vivian have done nothing wrong” — PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has asserted that Cabinet Ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan have done nothing wrong in choosing to rent the state-owned colonial bungalows along Ridout Road and in the way they went about securing their tenancies.

Speaking in Parliament after the House discussed the Ridout Road controversy for more than five hours today (3 July), Mr Lee said that it is not wrong for ministers to rent properties from SLA or a private landlord if all the procedures are adhered to, and the transaction is completed properly.

Read more here…

‘I’m losing hope’ — Jobless Singaporean says after being retrenched in April and still hasn’t found employment

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought help and advice online as he was fighting feelings of discouragement from being unable to get a job. “I don’t know what to do,” wrote u/Xiaogenie on r/askSingapore on Sunday (July 2). “I have been retrenched in April and until now couldn’t land myself a job. I have several interviews with some companies but all of them ghost me. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg