‘I’m losing hope’ — Jobless Singaporean says after being retrenched in April and still hasn’t found employment

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought help and advice online as he was fighting feelings of discouragement from being unable to get a job.

“I don’t know what to do,” wrote u/Xiaogenie on r/askSingapore on Sunday (July 2). “I have been retrenched in April and until now couldn’t land myself a job. I have several interviews with some companies but all of them ghost me.

Now currently I’m not even receiving any calls from recruitment agencies, tried to apply for part time or contract roles but no answer either, what should I do?”

Dozens of commenters responded to his post with words of encouragement and shared their personal stories of having to wait long for their job.

“I was left jobless and took 8 months to finally land one. Don’t give up! Rainbows only appear after the rain,” wrote one.

“i was 6 months into looking, ended up with part time studies (halfway through now) that gives me broader exposure technically + network etc and potentially a job that pays much better,” commented another.

“I was jobless for 15 months. Never lose hope i guess…,” another chimed in.

One Reddit user even wrote about a position available in his own company.

Another offered a tip. “Only apply for jobs from Mon to Thurs. Most HR read applications on weekdays through those days. Friday, not much time to follow up on application profile with hiring managers. Just put your time from 8-10am when applying jobs.”

One said the problem might be with the post author’s resume.

Others suggested job openings in security, food and beverage joints, retail, and other sectors.

