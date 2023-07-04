Stories you might’ve missed, July 4

‘I’m losing hope’ — Jobless Singaporean says after being retrenched in April and still hasn’t found employment

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought help and advice online as he was fighting feelings of discouragement from being unable to get a job. “I don’t know what to do,” wrote u/Xiaogenie on r/askSingapore on Sunday (July 2). “I have been retrenched in April and until now couldn’t land myself a job. I have several interviews with some companies but all of them ghost me. Read more here…

Questions on SLA’s policies remain despite Edwin Tong’s ministerial statement

SINGAPORE: Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong’s ministerial statement on the Singapore Land Authority’s (SLA) role in the Ridout Road controversy has addressed some questions, but a range of concerns on whether the statutory board could have done better remain unanswered.

Calling the state-owned bungalows along Ridout Road rented by fellow Minister K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan “black-and-whites,” Mr Tong explained SLA’s policy mandate, objective and strategy in managing state properties and clarified the process through which the colonial bungalows are leased out.

Read more here…

Maid who came here 11 years ago met a kind employer who allowed her to upskill and now becomes a Healthcare Assistant

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who came to Singapore 11 years ago took to social media to share that though she went through struggles, she managed to upskill and now becomes a Healthcare Assistant. In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote: “I never thought that my decision to come to Singapore 11 years ago will led me to this wonderful journey. Have no experience at all only determination, i challenges myself how well and how strong i am to work abroad, coping with different cultures and environmental that totally different with mine”.

Leong Mun Wai censured for telling Deputy Speaker to “please don’t end the debate”

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai has been censured by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Christopher de Souza for asserting that the deputy speaker should not end the parliamentary session today (3 July) as he has more questions to field on the Ridout Road controversy.

Parliament had heard four ministerial statements from 12.30 pm onwards and discussed the issues surrounding two Cabinet Ministers’ rentals of state-owned bungalows for about five hours when Mr de Souza said that he would be wrapping the session up at around 5.30 pm.

Read more here…

‘Aunty driver’ hits another car twice “with vengeance” while opening her car door, but denies it, and then drives away

SINGAPORE: A netizen was shocked after a woman forcibly opened her own car door and hit the car where the netizen was sitting. Unfortunately, this did not only happen once but twice.

When the netizen told the woman what she had done, the “aunty driver,’ however, denied she had hit the car twice and then went away without even as much as an apology for hitting the other vehicle.

