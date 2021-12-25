Morning Digest, Dec 25

- Advertisement -

By2 singer Yumi ‘attempts suicide’ amid rumours she was Wang Leehom’s mistress

Singapore — The messy public unravelling of Taiwanese-American Mandopop star Wang Leehom’s marriage to Lee Jinglei has taken a potentially deadly turn.

Singaporean singer Yumi Bai, whom Lee accused of being Wang’s mistress, is said to be in critical condition in hospital in Taiwan, after overdosing on pills in a supposed suicide bid.

How to tell which hawkers, businesses accept CDC vouchers

Singapore — Residents can now check online which hawkers and heartland merchants accept the vouchers distributed recently by the Community Development Council (CDC).

“Go where for CDC voucher merchants? The answers are now at your fingertips,” Mayor Low Yen Ling of the South West District said on Thursday in a Facebook post. She also chairs the Mayors’ Committee.

3 Sinovac shots not enough against OMICRON variant, HK study finds

Beijing — A recent study showed that three doses of one of the world’s most widely used Covid-19 vaccines, China’s Sinovac, failed to produce sufficient levels of neutralising antibodies to protect against the Omicron variant.

The University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong conducted a laboratory study on how well Sinovac protects people against the Omicron variant.

Barbie Hsu’s ex, Wang Xiaofei denies cheating on her with younger actress

Taiwan — Wang Xiaofei, the Chinese businessman whose wife divorced actress Barbie Hsu filed for divorce last month (November), has denied rumours that he had an extramarital affair with another actress before his marriage ended. Hsu married Wang, in a civil ceremony, in 2010. The following year, they celebrated their union on Hainan Island with a banquet. Read more here.

Keanu Reeves thinks Marvel Cinematic Universe would be ‘fun’ & ‘wonderful to be a part of’

Keanu Reeves thinks it would be “fun” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of Matrix meets Marvel?

According to Crow River Media, the 57-year-old actor isn’t sure where he’d fit in, but he’d love to be a part of such a “wonderful” franchise.

