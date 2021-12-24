Keanu Reeves thinks Marvel Cinematic Universe would be ‘fun’ & ‘wonderful to be a part of’

- Advertisement -

Keanu Reeves thinks it would be “fun” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of Matrix meets Marvel?

According to Crow River Media, the 57-year-old actor isn’t sure where he’d fit in, but he’d love to be a part of such a “wonderful” franchise.

But does he have an idea whom he would like to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Said Keanu: “Oh my gosh, I don’t know! I actually don’t have an answer. There’s so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films. It would be wonderful to be a part of.”

As it is, he has been part of the Matrix franchise from the very first movie, simply titled The Matrix, which opened in the US on March 31, 1999.

Now, nearly 23 years down the road, it seems unthinkable to have a Matrix film in which Keanu does not star.

Compare his run with that of Sean Connery, whose reign as James Bond lasted 21 years from 1962 to 1983; and Roger Moore, who stayed the course for 22 years from 1973 to 1985. They starred in seven Bond movies each.

The Matrix Resurrections

In The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu reprises his role as Neo and said he enjoyed the chance to film “cool” stunts with Carrie-Anne Moss.

Entertainment Tonight reports that during the movie’s premiere, Keanu said: “There’s a moment where they’re trying to survive, and so we kind of took a leap, a lovers’ leap let’s say, off of the building. One of the coolest things about these films is that you get to do cool stuff.”

While Carrie-Anne admitted she was “terrified” while filming the stunt, she said it was a “big deal”.

Here, she describes what it feels like: “I think the first few times we were just kind of like, ‘Okay, we’re doing it.’ And then, you know, you have to act, right? Keanu, if you notice in that scene, he’s such a physical actor.

“I’m kind of holding on for dear life. I mean, I’m there, but you gotta act, and you gotta be not looking like terrified, right? You have to be in the scene. So it wasn’t just like a one-shot, for sure.”

Lana Wachowski produced, co-wrote, and directed The Matrix Resurrections, a 2021 Warner Brothers science fiction action film. It is the sequel to 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth film in The Matrix film series. It opened in Singapore cinemas on Dec 22. /TISG

Watch the US premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections here:

