Morning Digest, Aug 4

Employer says her maid wants to stay over at her friend’s house Saturday night as Sunday is her day off; the helper says this is normal practice

SINGAPORE: An employer who hired a maid for the first time wanted to know if she should allow her helper to stay at a friend’s place overnight. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that she hired a Filipino helper. She added that her maid’s day off was on Sunday. She wanted to know if allowing her helper to stay over at her friend’s house on Saturday night was normal. The woman wrote that her maid’s friend or family were also helpers. Read more here…

Jamus Lim: No single person in Parliament will always have the best ideas

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), one of the catalysts for Progress Singapore Party’s motion to reaffirm Parliament’s commitment for the Speaker to discharge his duties impartially and independently, offered his thoughts on the nature of Parliamentary debates, saying that allowing for “the robust, earnest, and animated exchange of ideas” is good for society.

In a video that was shared online last month, former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin was caught on the microphone using an expletive after a speech made by Assoc Prof Lim, calling the WP MP a “f**king populist” after he called yet again for Singapore to establish an official poverty line. Mr Tan apologised after his hot mic moment, but less than a week later resigned over an extramarital affair with fellow PAP MP Cheng Li Hui, who also stepped down.

‘Don’t be naughty to Popo Michelle’ — Little girl warns Michelle Yeoh’s husband

SINGAPORE: In recent news, award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh announced that she finally got married to Jean Todt after their 19 years of engagement. A few days after posting about the wedding, Michelle Yeoh posted a short clip of a little kid warning her new husband to take care of her ‘Popo (grandmother) Michelle’. The cute little kid, named Raelyn, stated in the Instagram video: “Congratulations Popo Michelle, I love you. Uncle Jean, don’t be naughty to Popo Michelle; later, Popo Michelle will stay here in my house.” Read more here…

Hong Hui Fang attends the 6th Malaysia Golden Global Awards; fans hopes to see more Mediacorp artists at the event

SINGAPORE: Award-winning actress Hong Hui Fang recently attended the Malaysia International Film Festival and was asked to be the presenter for the prestigious 6th Malaysia Golden Global Awards.

In an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp’s talent management, they showed a compilation of what happened in these events through a short video.

MAS, Police, and Attorney-General’s Chambers worked closely with UK on fraud case of ex-F1 ‘Supremo’ Bernie Ecclestone — Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in Parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) that the government is working with authorities in the United Kingdom concerning former Formula One CEO Bernie Ecclestone’s fraud case.

In July 2022, he was charged with allegedly failing to declare over £400 million (over S$690 million) in overseas assets to the UK government. He will face trial in November for fraud over the trust fund he held in a Singapore bank account.

