Entertainment

Moon Ga Young, True Beauty star, signs exclusive contract with new agency

ByLydia Koh

July 2, 2024

Actress Moon Ga Young, known for her roles in K-dramas like True Beauty and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, has recently signed with the newly formed agency PEAK J, becoming their first artist.

Starting her career as a child actress, Moon Ga Young’s addition marks a significant milestone for the agency. On July 1, PEAK J announced Moon Ga Young’s exclusive contract.

CEO Shin Hyo Jung expressed the agency’s commitment to professionalism and dedicated management, aiming for a long-term partnership with the actress.

Photo: Instagram/Moon Ga Young

Started her career as a child

Moon Ga Young, a German-born South Korean actress and model, started her career in 2005 as a child model and debuted as a child actress in the 2006 film Bloody Reunion.

She gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Heartstrings, EXO Next Door, Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, True Beauty, and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, among others, captivating audiences worldwide.

In the film True Beauty, Moon Ga Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong, a high school student teased because of her appearance. Determined to change her situation, she learns makeup skills through online tutorials.

See also  Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young team up as new models for outdoor brand

Her life changes dramatically when she transfers to a new school, becoming involved in a complicated love triangle with Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop), former best friends who drifted apart after a tragic incident.

Based on webtoon

The drama, based on the popular webtoon by Yaongyi, gained immense international popularity.

Fans eagerly anticipated the adaptation and were pleased with the faithful depiction, with the cast closely resembling the webtoon characters.

The series addresses various realistic situations South Koreans face, balancing seriousness and humour.

The lead actors deliver outstanding performances, authentically portraying their vulnerabilities and deeply resonating with the audience.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.