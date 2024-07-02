Actress Moon Ga Young, known for her roles in K-dramas like True Beauty and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, has recently signed with the newly formed agency PEAK J, becoming their first artist.

Starting her career as a child actress, Moon Ga Young’s addition marks a significant milestone for the agency. On July 1, PEAK J announced Moon Ga Young’s exclusive contract.

CEO Shin Hyo Jung expressed the agency’s commitment to professionalism and dedicated management, aiming for a long-term partnership with the actress.

Moon Ga Young, a German-born South Korean actress and model, started her career in 2005 as a child model and debuted as a child actress in the 2006 film Bloody Reunion.

She gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Heartstrings, EXO Next Door, Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, True Beauty, and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, among others, captivating audiences worldwide.

In the film True Beauty, Moon Ga Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong, a high school student teased because of her appearance. Determined to change her situation, she learns makeup skills through online tutorials.

Her life changes dramatically when she transfers to a new school, becoming involved in a complicated love triangle with Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop), former best friends who drifted apart after a tragic incident.

Based on webtoon

The drama, based on the popular webtoon by Yaongyi, gained immense international popularity.

Fans eagerly anticipated the adaptation and were pleased with the faithful depiction, with the cast closely resembling the webtoon characters.

The series addresses various realistic situations South Koreans face, balancing seriousness and humour.

The lead actors deliver outstanding performances, authentically portraying their vulnerabilities and deeply resonating with the audience.