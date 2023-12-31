SINGAPORE: In a bid to make Singaporeans healthier, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has extended the ‘Nutri-Grade labelling and advertising prohibition measures’ to be applied to freshly prepared beverages such as bubble tea and coffee.

Starting Dec 30, consumers will have access to information about the amount of sugar and saturated fats in freshly prepared drinks. According to the ministry, Singaporeans should restrict their consumption of beverages labelled C and D. Instead, they can opt for beverages graded A or B, which have the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Alternatively, drinking water is a great way to reduce sugar intake further.

MOH highlighted that consuming high amounts of sugar increases the risk of obesity and diabetes. These health conditions are the leading causes of kidney failure. “On average, every day, six people in Singapore are diagnosed with kidney failure and may require dialysis,” The Straits Times quoted MOH as saying.

Nutri-Grade labels

To recall, the Nutri-Grade labels for pre-packed and non-customizable beverages took effect last year on Dec 30, 2022. Using this system, the beverages were ranked from A to D, with A being coloured green to indicate the lowest thresholds for sugar and saturated fat and D being coloured red to indicate the highest thresholds.

Today, it has been extended to include freshly prepared drinks that are hand-prepared at the point of sale or can be customised for the consumer, including:

Newly prepared coffee or tea

Freshly extracted fruit juices

Blended smoothies

Bubble tea

Freshly made herbal drinks

Likewise, customized drinks served via automatic beverage dispensers—such as coffee makers that let consumers select their preferred creamer or sugar level—must also have Nutri-Grade labels.

The MOH also mandated that establishments provide sugar labels for drink toppings like whipped cream, jellies, ice cream, and pearls.

In addition, D-graded drinks are prohibited from being advertised. Non-compliance with the new measures may result in fines of up to $1,000 or $2,000 for repeat offenders.

Consumers can refer to the Nutri-Grade directory to learn about beverages graded A and B.

Singapore’s battle against Diabetes

A report from the Health Promotion Board highlighted diabetes as a serious health concern in Singapore.

The report revealed that Singaporeans consume an average of 12 teaspoons, or 58 grams, of sugar each day. The consumption of drinks was also found to account for half of their daily sugar intake, with pre-packed drinks accounting for 64% and freshly prepared drinks for 36%.

The report also stated that if the current situation is not addressed, the number of people living with diabetes in Singapore is expected to rise to one million by 2050.

In response to this alarming health problem, MOH launched the “War on Diabetes” in 2016, and part of its long-term strategy was to implement the Nutri-Grade labelling scheme.

