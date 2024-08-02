SINGAPORE: Mixed reactions have emerged after a netizen took to an online forum on Sunday (July 28) to ask Singaporeans how they would feel about their partner staying home if they were earning S$15-30k per month and had no children. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their two cents on the matter.

“If you’re earning a substantial salary, like $15-20k per month, would you be comfortable with your partner staying home?” This was the title of a post shared by an online user with Singaporeans in an online group. “Assuming you both have decided to be childfree,” the writer added.

Opening the floor to both men and women, the writer shared, “Wondering how common this arrangement is. Personally, if I (were) earning that amount, I wouldn’t mind if my partner stayed home and worked on his passion/hobby.

Singaporeans have a mixed response

Many online users took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the matter. There was a mix of different opinions, with some saying they personally wouldn’t mind, and others saying that it could be the cause for new issues to arise among couples.

“One thing not many will mention but I see in other couples is once you stop earning your own keep and (are) reliant on the other party, the power dynamic of the relationship changes,” one wrote.

“If they are working on a hobby that they are passionate about, sure,” said another. “(But if they just) stay home and watch Netflix, no.”

A third took a more practical stance on the matter, saying, “There’s no reason to stay at home if you don’t have kids. (You’re) gonna be bored out of your mind and will be just waiting for the other party to make plans. Doesn’t seem healthy long term. If it’s for a short period like one to two years then it’s fine I guess.”

A fourth shared her own experience with her husband:

“I’m nearer to the bottom of that range currently, but if I’m near the higher end, I would happily have, and in fact prefer that my husband stay home. His work is simply too high stress (finance) and it affects his well-being. His health means so much more than the extra income! I’m happy for him to be unemployed and pursue his interests, focus on housework (which he already does actively), or start his own shop.

“Okay that said, if he earns less than me, it’s easier for us to make the joint decision for him to stop working. Right now he earns way above the range you proposed, so it’s harder for either of us to say no to the money.”

“15-20k is not that much to quit for passion,” said another. “To put into perspective, keep in mind that 15k is just two times 7k with significantly more tax. Maybe if you never earn 7k, 7k seems a lot, but really 7k is nowhere near living in luxury, it’s more like just better financial security.

“Also, your partner does not have CPF which is obviously for her own good. If let’s say you earn 500k-1million a year, then yeah (you) can probably consider, but 15-20k, is a paltry amount.”