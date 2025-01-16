PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s religious affairs minister has issued a stern warning against businesses that misuse the halal logo, emphasizing that those found guilty will face severe legal consequences.

A recent Channel News Asia story reported that the statement comes after a public outcry over a ham and cheese sandwich sold at a convenience store chain, which allegedly bore the halal logo despite lacking official certification.

Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na’im Mokhtar called the incident a “serious offence” and instructed the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to take swift action against the violators. “The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will not tolerate any misrepresentation of halal certification,” he stated on Monday.

Na’im’s remarks follow reports that a convenience store located at Malaysia’s top university, Universiti Malaya (UM), had sold sandwiches with a halal label that did not meet official certification standards.

Investigation underway as UM closes KK Mart outlets

The controversy erupted when a student representative from UM’s Islamic Youth Association posted a TikTok video questioning the authenticity of the halal label on the sandwich. According to the video, the sandwich did not appear on the official Malaysia Halal Status Verification website, nor did its supplier, Shake and Bake Cafe, possess a valid halal certification. The sandwich, which was labelled as containing “ham and cheese”, raised concerns as the term “ham” is prohibited in halal products unless it refers to chicken or turkey.

In response, Jakim confirmed that neither the sandwich nor its supplier held the necessary halal certification. The convenience store, KK Mart, quickly suspended all dealings with Shake and Bake Cafe and ceased the supply of the controversial sandwiches. On Friday, UM ordered the closure of two KK Mart stores on its campus to ensure that investigations could proceed without interference.

KK Mart has stated that it relied on a halal certificate provided by Shake and Bake Cafe for the chicken ham used in the sandwiches. However, the store chain has promised full cooperation with the authorities and has taken immediate steps to resolve the issue.