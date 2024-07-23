Entertainment

Minho and Son Naeun have heart-fluttering moments in their new drama “Romance in the House”

ByLydia Koh

July 23, 2024

New stills for JTBC’s weekend drama “Romance in the House” with Son Naeun and Minho from SHINee have been released.

The drama, written by Kim Young Yoon of “My Secret Romance” and directed by Kim Da Ye of “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” depicts the struggles, reflections, and tears people go through when trying to come back together as a family.

Ji Jin Hee stars as Byun Moo Jin, who was divorced by his wife Geum Ae Yeon, played by Kim Ji Soo, 11 years ago after his business collapsed. Geum Ae Yeon has since been raising their two children alone, enduring various hardships.

Photo: Instagram/JTBC

Head of the family

Son Naeun plays Byun Mi Rae, the daughter of Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yeon. Mi Rae works as a merchandiser for the Food and Beverage Team at a supermarket and takes on the role of head of the family.

Her life is disrupted when her estranged father returns as the new owner of their building after 11 years.

See also  SHINee’s Minho will become the world's first "Olympic™ Friend" at Paris Olympics 2024

Heart-fluttering moments

Amidst the turmoil, Nam Tae Pyeong, a former national taekwondo player now working as a security guard at where Mi Rae works at the supermarket, offers her comfort and support.

Minho portrays Nam Tae Pyeong, providing a calming presence for Mi Rae during her stressful encounters with her father.

The newly released stills capture the heart-fluttering moments between Mi Rae and Tae Pyeong, raising viewers’ anticipation for their romance.

Aug 10 at 10:30 pm KST is when “Romance in the House” premieres just after “Miss Night and Day.” Watch this space for additional developments!

Minho, or Choi Min Ho, is a versatile South Korean entertainer, best known as a member of the popular K-pop group SHINee.

Debuting in May 2008 under SM Entertainment, SHINee has become one of the best-selling Korean artists, recognized for their catchy music, sharp choreography, often featuring Minho and trendsetting fashion.

