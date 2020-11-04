International crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

MH17 crash suspect ‘saw no sign of missile’

Oleg Pulatov is one of four men being tried in absentia by a Dutch court over the loss of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was downed over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

(FILES) A file photo taken on September 9, 2014 shows part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), some 80km east of Donetsk. - The Netherlands said on Friday it is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its "role in the downing" of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014. "Achieving justice for the 298 victims of the downing of flight MH17 is and will remain the government's highest priority," Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a statement. (Photo by Alexander KHUDOTEPLY / AFP)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

A Russian suspect in the crash of flight saw no sign of the missile allegedly used to shoot down the plane, he said in a video played Tuesday at his trial.

Oleg Pulatov is one of four men being tried in absentia by a Dutch court over the loss of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was downed over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

Investigators say a Soviet-era BUK missile fired by pro-Russian rebels was used to hit the airliner, which crashed with the loss of all 298 people on board, including 196 Dutch nationals.

“No I haven’t seen a BUK missile and I can also say for sure there was certainly no BUK seen,” Pulatov, the only suspect to be represented by defence lawyers, said in a video message.

- Advertisement -

“No BUK or any commands related to a BUK were mentioned” during meetings he had with other rebels on the day of the crash, he said.

The first he heard about the crash was when his soldiers “told me about the latest news, that a plane got crashed near Donetsk”, he said in the message played to the court near Schiphol airport, where the doomed plane took off.

“My people from there told me that they were intercepting a lot of calls where they heard that there were literally bodies and corpses of people falling from the sky,” he added.

The four suspects — Russian nationals Pulatov, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko — are all accused of being key figures among the separatist rebels battling Kiev.

Pulatov was an ex-Russian special forces soldier and one of Dubinsky’s deputies who allegedly helped transport the missile system to Ukraine from its base in Russia.

Investigators say they are still trying to track the crew of the BUK, which was from the Russian army’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade based in the city of Kursk.

The trial, which began in March, is still hearing defence submissions concerning evidence.

cvo/dk/jhe/wai

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Featured News

Ousted ex-PAP MP Lam Pin Min joins car rental firm as senior advisor

Former ruling party parliamentarian Lam Pin Min has joined car rental firm Lumens as a senior advisor, over three months since he lost the 2020 general election. Dr Lam, an ophthalmologist, first joined the political arena when he was fielded as a...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet