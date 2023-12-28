Author Laurence Learner spoke about Melania Trump’s strange life and how she has become very reclusive of late. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said that before her husband became president she was often seen at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida but she is rarely seen there now.

Learner wrote the book, Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace which was published in 2019.

“She rarely exits Mar-a-Lago. It’s a strange, isolated life they have in that place. Nobody knows where she is. It’s like a mystery. It’s certainly talked about.”

Public Life of Melania Trump

Melania moved away from public life and has not been involved in her husband’s 2024 campaign trail unlike in 2016 when she was a prominent figure at the political rallies.

In a rare public appearance commemorating the Bill of Rights Day, Melania Trump complained about the U.S. immigration system. Being a naturalized citizen from Slovenia herself she said that she knew she wanted the U.S to become her permanent home when she arrived in New York City in 1996 to pursue her modeling career. She said the immigration process was a labyrinth of paperwork.

“My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become U.S citizens. Then, of course, there are nuances of understanding the United States immigration laws and the complex legal language contained therein. I was very devoted, but I certainly was not an attorney.”

Carter

Melania also attended the former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service a few weeks earlier.

However, she was nowhere to be seen at Mar-a-Lago’s Christmas dinner hosted by her husband. She has also not been seen in any of Donald Trump’s holiday videos which he shared on Truth Social.

She posted her own Christmas message instead on X, Facebook, and Instagram with a simple and straight forward “Merry Christmas” with star emojis.

