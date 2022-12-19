meghan/prince-harry-celebrate-xmas-as-outcasts?

Christmas is near but for the couple, it looks more likely that they will be spending the holidays as outcasts.

Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “bare-all” Netflix documentary, the Royal family appears ‘unaffected’ as they will celebrate the grandest Christmas bash ever.

Other news outlets report that the controversial couple has declined King Charles’ Christmas party invitation.

But whatever the truth –declined or not invited – Meghan and Prince Harry will not be around in this year’s Christmas with the Royals. Or is the Royal Palace altogether content they will not have to host the outcasts?

The outcasts

“The Loyal Family”

A huge number of personalities dubbed as the “loyal family” has been invited to Sandringham for the first Christmas celeb since the death of the Queen.

Camilla will have her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes, at the table for a royal Christmas dinner for the first time.

Disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife and former royal outcast Sarah Ferguson, have also been given the nod for the Norfolk gathering.

Other guests will include Prince William and Kate and their three children, Edward and Sophie and their family, Princesses Beatrice, and Eugenie, 32, plus their husbands and children.

I’m a Celebrity star Mike Tindall is also expected, along with his wife Zara and their three children.

But Prince Harry and Meghan will be thousands of miles away in the States following their fresh attacks on William and Charles in their provocative Netflix docuseries.

Bigger or bitter Outcasts

As King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla get ready to continue with family traditions, the gap between Harry, Meghan, and the royals is getting bigger and wider.

King Charles III is also not eager about the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming book entitled Spare. According to Royal biographer Christopher Andersen, the King views his son’s narrative as a “betrayal.”

Penguin Random House announced that the book will be launched on January 10, calling it an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” and depicting it as having been written with a “raw, unflinching honesty.”

As the second son born to Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the phrase “the heir and the spare” applied to Harry since only his older brother William would inherit the throne as the future king.

The “prodigals”

According to royal author Katie Nicholl in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, while Meghan and Harry appeared to unite with the royals in September during the queen’s funeral, Meghan has no interest in “returning to the royal fold.” They will thus remain as outcasts.

In her interview with Variety, Meghan spoke about the death of the queen, saying it was “beautiful … to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”

Meghan stressed with conviction that she and Harry were on a mission. According to her, huge, life-changing moments bring perspective, and the queen’s death readjusted their ideas on what to focus on.

