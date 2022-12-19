avatar’s-james-cameron-thought-covid-would-sound-the-death-knell-for-blockbusters

Hollywood director James Cameron said at one point of time he thought it was all over for blockbusters.

According to an interview with Metro Entertainment, Cameron had said , “At the height of the pandemic – when we were locked down and theatres were empty and theatre chains were collapsing and going out of business – I thought my career as a filmmaker for the big screen may be over. We discussed it amongst ourselves, talking to Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg and other director friends of mine, and I said, “Hey, guys, we may be done. It may be over.”

The director of blockbusters

The director who is known for Avatar, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, True Lies and Titanic said it was a crisis of faith.

Well it looks like blockbusters are indeed making a comeback with Top Gun: Maverick doing so well this year. Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to do the same. The film looks amazing in 3D and so far reviews have all been good.

“I’m hopeful, I mean I believe in the film. We’re getting a lot of good feedback; it’s working emotionally, it’s working visually, all those things. But it is possible to be profitable? I don’t know. We’re going to find out.”

In an interview with Deadline earlier Cameron had said that although it seemed obvious to everyone that he would make a sequel as the first film had made so much money, it really wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

“It seems obvious to everyone, “Oh, you just made a bunch of money, go do a sequel.’ Well Steven Spielberg didn’t do a sequel to ET, the highest grossing film in its time. It’s not a no-brainer, do you want to call down the same lightning strike in the same spot? It’s a lot to live up to.”

Avatar: The Way of Water takes us back to the blue skinned Navi people and Jake Sully who must now protect his family from an old enemy. The film has new actors, among them Kate Winslet who plays Ronan, one of the Reef people.

With so many underwater scenes all the actors had to learn to free dive and hold their breath underwater for long periods of time. Avatar: The Way of the Water took 13 years for James Cameron.

Ironically Cameron himself had to miss the Los Angeles premiere of the film after testing positive for Covid. He did however attend the world London premiere of the film on December 6.

