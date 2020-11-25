International Royalty Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage in July

The Duchess of Sussex, who married the British prince in 2018, had the couple's first child, Archie, the following year.

Picture:Instagram

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalRoyalty
- Advertisement -

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on Wednesday of the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married the British prince in 2018, had the couple’s first child, Archie, the following year.

In the piece in the Times, she wrote that she had just changed her son’s diaper when she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the ground.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Markle wrote in the Times piece.

- Advertisement -

Writing of the “unbearable grief” of miscarrying a child, Markle said it was a conversation that remained “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Her highly personal piece comes as she and her husband wage an increasingly public war with some media outlets over their right to privacy.

She claims Associated Newspapers breached her privacy, her data protection rights and copyright by publishing extracts of correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas, before she married Harry.

Harry and Meghan shocked the British establishment when they announced they were retiring from royal life.

Their withdrawal in March came after reports she was deeply unhappy with life inside the royal family and fed up with media intrusion.

The couple, who live with their young son, in California, signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant Netflix for an undisclosed fee earlier this year.

They have set up a non-profit organisation to promote education, mental health and well-being.

rbu/hg

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

PM Lee’s nephew Li Shengwu calls on him to resign now

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's nephew Li Shengwu has called on him to  resign now as Prime Minister, in the latest turn of the Lee family feud. Mr Li Shengwu made the call on Friday (Nov 20), the same day...
View Post
Featured News

Parking enforcement officer prohibiting use of loading bay later caught on cam for littering

Singapore – Video footage of a parking enforcer getting into an argument with delivery personnel regarding the use of a loading bay is circulating online. An accompanying video shows the same officer was also spotted littering a used cigarette butt. On Sunday...
View Post
Featured News

Road to recovery for S’pore’s economy still a long way to go, says Chan Chun Sing

Singapore – Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI) Chan Chun Sing announced on Monday (Nov 23) that the country is currently at a critical juncture on the road to economic recovery, and that they still had a long way to go...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet