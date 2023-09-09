King Charles’s health secrets to becoming the oldest living king in British monarchy

King Charles is currently the oldest person to become King in British history. In fact, almost everyone in the British monarchy has a history of long lives. Queen Elizabeth II lived to be 96, while Prince Philip lived up to 99. And Queen Mother overtook everyone by living up to 101.

King Charles follows a regimented routine and sensible eating plan to maintain good health. He is fond of plant-based food and does simple exercises to stay healthy.

King Charles: The diet

According to the Independent UK, Charles skips at least one meal daily. According to royal correspondent Gordon Rayner, Charles views lunch as a “luxury that gets in the way of his work” and eats a “late breakfast” instead.

For breakfast, the King’s favourite meal is cheesy baked eggs. He is also said to like Darjeeling tea with milk and honey.

One report also states that the King prefers a plant-based diet to help fight climate change.

In a BBC radio station interview in October 2021, he told the Associated Press, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish on two days a week, and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure.”

Organic food

In addition, the King is also fond of organic food. According to former royal chefs Darren McGrady and Carolyn Robb, the King greatly emphasises organic food. Robb said the monarch’s farm was one of the first organically certified in the UK.

McGrady also described the King as a foodie and said he liked eating different dishes throughout the week, stating that he often ate fruit for breakfast and enjoyed savoury food over sweets.

Exercise

In an interview, Queen Camilla once told the BBC that King Charles was “probably the fittest man of his age I know”.

“He’ll walk and walk. He’s like a mountain goat. He leaves everybody miles behind.”

In addition to his long walks, Charles is also fond of the 5BX plan, which is the Royal Canadian Air Force’s five basic exercises.

The regimen only takes 11 minutes, is designed for pilots, and allows them to exercise even without access to a gym, which is practical for King Charles, considering his busy schedule.

The workout incorporates body-weight exercises such as push-ups and stretching. Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry are also fond of this routine.

