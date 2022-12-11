meghan-markle-from-instagram-to-buckingham-with-love

- Advertisement -

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story began on Instagram. The two ended up in Buckingham as husband and wife. While they have become a controversial couple, their love story will always be remembered as an event that started on social media.

“I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry revealed in Episode 1 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode docuseries on Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan.

In a twist, Harry then went on to reveal that Meghan had a dog face filter turned on for the image.

“I was like ‘who is THAT?!’” said Harry.

Meghan revealed that a friend of hers said that “Prince Haz” had asked about her and suggested they meet.

“I said, who’s that?” Meghan revealed with a smile. “I asked if I could see his feed.”

“That, to me, was the best barometer,” she continued. “So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.

The next day they swapped numbers. And the rest is history.

Instagram/social media apps and happy endings

In this age of technology, many people get dates through social media, dating sites, and apps. Hollywood stars are no different. Specifically, Instagram and Twitter played e-cupid to some celebrities and these couples are still happily together or married.

While many online dating attempts ended in disaster, these love stories have a happy ending.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore showed her interest in Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram first, but he was the one who made the first move.

After Moore’s break-up with her ex-husband Ryan Adam, she found love again in 2015, thanks to Instagram.

A big fan of the band Dawes, of which Goldsmith is the frontman, Moore took a picture of their album and posted it on her account with the caption, “Real excited about this one. Have a feeling it’s going to be the soundtrack of my summer,” Moore shared with People. Goldsmith saw it and messaged her and their story began.

“Thanks, Instagram for helping me meet my fiancé!” Moore told People. They got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas once messaged Sophie Turner on Instagram – and three years later, they became husband and wife.

The pair got their happy ending in 2019, with two wedding ceremonies, one in Las Vegas and the other in Sarrians, France. In 2021, they welcomed a new little girl named Willa.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The now-married couple first flickered up a friendship through Twitter, long before they appeared together at the Met Gala. “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” the singer messaged Priyanka in September 2016, he shared with Vogue.

Priyanka’s reply was “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.”

The pair didn’t officially start dating until 2018, but everyone can agree that the seeds of love were definitely sown on social media.

