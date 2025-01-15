SINGAPORE: The median gross monthly salary of polytechnic graduates in full-time employment has increased by $100 to $2,900 in 2024, according to the latest Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey.

The median gross monthly salary of polytechnic graduates in full-time employment in 2023 was $2,800.

Graduates from programs in Health Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Information and Digital Technologies earned the highest median salaries across all fields, underscoring the growing demand for expertise in these sectors.

Despite slower overall employment growth last year, the survey revealed encouraging outcomes for polytechnic graduates, with 87.5% securing employment within six months of graduation or after completing full-time National Service.

Among the 5,769 graduates surveyed, 54.6% were in full-time permanent positions, while 27% found part-time employment.

Additionally, 2.9% had either accepted job offers or were in the process of launching their own business ventures, reflecting a diverse range of career pathways pursued by graduates.