Massive jam and long queues at checkpoints as Singaporeans spend CNY long weekend in JB

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: Heavy congestion has plagued the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia, causing significant delays for travelers flocking to Johor Bahru over the long Lunar New Year weekend. Waiting times, at the peak of the traffic jam, was estimated to take up to 130 minutes at the Causeway checkpoint, and up to 80 minutes via Tuas.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also revealed that the line of cars waiting to pass through immigration at Woodlands Checkpoint extended onto the area of ​​Woodlands Avenue 3.

Travelers who commuted by foot faced long lines, as well.

The immigration halls at the Singapore and Malaysia checkpoints were packed, with travelers having to wait up to two and a half hours in long queues to pass through customs. Videos circulating on social media depicted snaking lines, showcasing the magnitude of the congestion, even at the automated customs clearance gantries.

ICA earlier reminded passengers who plan to go through the land checkpoints by car or bus during the Lunar New Year period from 8 Feb to be prepared for extended waiting times for customs clearance. The authorities estimate that wait times to clear customs by bus during peak hours could take nearly three hours, with heavy congestion expected to persist until Tuesday (13 Feb).

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed by checking the ICA’s social media pages for the latest traffic conditions at both land checkpoints. Travelers are reminded to plan accordingly, allowing for potential delays and adhering to security regulations to facilitate a smooth passage through customs during the festive season.

