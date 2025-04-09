Masagos Zulkifli says Calvin Cheng’s Gaza comments are ‘unacceptable’ but netizens seek stronger action

SINGAPORE: Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs and Minister for Social and Family Development, Masagos Zulkifli, has condemned recent controversial comments made by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng.

Mr Cheng had sparked a firestorm of criticism after quipping online that local activists who advocate for Palestine should be sent to Gaza. Calling such comments “unacceptable,” Mr Masagos asserted that Mr Cheng has crossed a line.

Speaking with Berita Harian, Mr Masagos warned that such “uncivil” remarks can be “deeply hurtful” to the Malay-Muslim community and could damage Singapore’s multiracial harmony.

“Perhaps he doesn’t understand that this is not the way,” the Minister said, “and because our community has been touched by his words, I must rebuke him and say — don’t do this.”

Mr Masagos added, “If we don’t correct it, this kind of behaviour could become routine. We will start fighting among ourselves and forget that trust is the glue that holds our society together.”

In a Facebook post published after he spoke with the Malay daily, Mr Masagos acknowledged, “A lot of people, especially within the Malay/Muslim community, felt angry and dismissed. And I understand why. The way those comments were framed crossed a line. It’s not just about disagreement, it’s about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up. That is not something we can accept. Not here.”

Pointing out that the social harmony in Singapore has been hard-won, the Minister made clear, “No one has the right to suggest that another Singaporean should leave the country because of a different view. We all have a stake here. No one — Malay, Chinese, Indian, regardless of background, is a “pendatang”. This is home for all of us.”

While the Minister urged individuals to be “mindful” of not negatively impacting Singapore’s social cohesion, he also called on those who are outraged to respond with grace instead of triggering more division. He said, “I’ve seen how upset many in the community are, and your frustrations are valid. But I also urge you to be guided by our values or adab – not a sign of weakness but reflects our strength and wisdom.”

He added, “Our traditions teach us that respect and kindness are the foundation of a strong, united community. Let’s hold on to that — responding with strength and grace, not division.”

Some netizens have praised the Minister for speaking directly and strongly condemning the hurtful remarks. Facebook user Adam Ha commented, “Our strength as a community is being tested once again. Let us stand united and not allow the situation to divide us further.”

Others, however, pointed out that Mr Cheng seems unrepentant and asked how the Government will hold Mr Cheng to account. Facebook user Fikrah Siyasah asked, “Minister, you said we should show adab. I agree. But adab does not mean silence. It also means holding ourselves (and others) to account with wisdom and courage. I hope you will help make sure that this time, action follows words. That the community is not only told to stay united but shown that we are truly protected.”

Facebook user Mohammad Jamalludin Mohammad Affandi added, “An apt reminder for us to stay united and to jaga our adab. Nonetheless, sir, action should and must be taken against Calvin Cheng. There is no place for someone who takes such a callous view of our social fabric.”