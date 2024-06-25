In a remarkable display of ageless beauty and determination, 71-year-old Marissa Teijo has made history as the oldest contestant to compete for the Miss Texas USA title. A concrete demonstration that beauty knows no age.

Over the weekend, Teijo broke the state record by entering the 2024 Miss Texas USA competition, as Today and the El Paso Times reported. Representing Paso Del Norte, she faced off against dozens of other contestants at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel.

Teijo took to Instagram on May 24 to express her hopes that her participation would inspire women to pursue their best physical and mental selves, proving that beauty transcends age.

Her courageous step comes on the heels of a significant change in the Miss Universe organization’s rules, which removed age limits for contestants.

Previously, women could not compete in Miss Universe pageants after turning 28. Now, any woman over 18 can vie for the crown.

In an interview with the El Paso Times, Teijo remarked, “I feel that all women now have a new stage of opportunity, strength, and beauty.”

Though Aarieanna Ware was ultimately crowned Miss Texas USA, earning the right to represent the state at the Miss USA competition in Hollywood, California on August 4, Teijo’s groundbreaking participation has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the pageant world and beyond.

Teijo, an El Paso native who grew up on a farm, developed an interest in fitness at a young age and has participated in numerous fitness competitions over the years.

Her story is a testament to the enduring spirit and empowerment of women of all ages, marking a new era in beauty pageants where age truly knows no bounds.

