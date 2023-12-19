Reportedly, Mariah Carey is spending this year’s holidays without Bryan Tanaka, adding fuel to the speculations surrounding their alleged split.

An insider informed People that Carey, aged 54, is embarking on her traditional holiday trip to Aspen, Co., minus the presence of the 40-year-old backup dancer, Tanaka. In past years, Tanaka had joined Carey, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Nick Cannon, on this festive excursion.

Rumors about a potential end to their seven-year relationship surfaced when Tanaka was notably absent during Carey’s “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour kickoff at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif., last November.

Carey and Tanaka has a longstanding professional relationship

Having been a consistent presence on Carey’s tours since 2006, Tanaka shares a longstanding professional relationship with the Grammy winner.

Fans observed a departure from Carey’s usual jubilant demeanor during her recent holiday performances. Some expressed concerns on social media, noting Carey’s subdued presence and hinting at underlying issues.

In an interview with People earlier this month, Carey mentioned a challenging year without delving into specifics. Despite this, she expressed anticipation for the 2023 holiday season, determined to make it enjoyable.

Started in 2016

Tanaka and Carey were last publicly seen together during the “Without You” singer’s birthday getaway in March. Their romantic involvement began in 2016 after Carey’s split from her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer. Despite a breakup in 2017, the couple reconciled shortly afterward.

Tanaka and the celebrity first met on the road in 2006, when Tanaka joined her on her Adventures of Mimi tour. Then, after a decade of collaboration, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer and the choreographer fell in love in 2016.

