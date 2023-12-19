International

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba the most hated beautiful woman in America? 

ByAsir F

December 19, 2023
trump’s-lawyer-alina-habba-the-most-hated-beautiful-woman-in-america? 

Alina Habba

The cases against Trump are on going and the spotlight is falling over to his lawyer, Alina Habba. For the most part, liberals are vehemently against her, one of the reasons being that she is helping the former President to be found innocent with the charges placed on him. 

According to Political Flare, Alina Habba, Trump’s Assyrian-American lawyer and MAGA, Inc.’s senior advisor, faces mounting criticism as she represents Trump in a $250 million fraud case. Despite her looks and Trump’s praise, her legal missteps paint a different picture. Habba’s partial summary judgment against Trump and oversight on a jury trial request in the case reflect incompetence. 

Trump’s unwavering support stokes rumors of her hire based on appearance rather than skill. Described by Trump’s legal team as ineffective, she boasts about failed cases, like the one against Hillary Clinton, where both she and Trump had to pay the defendants. Habba’s lack of judgment in pursuing meritless cases indicates a failure to advise Trump properly, fueling skepticism about her legal competence.

One of her most famous quotes is, “And just because I’m pretty doesn’t mean I’m not a brilliant lawyer,” as she told the New York Post. An interesting insight was that she previously worked for Marc Jacobs as an executive. 

Alina Habba, the most hated beautiful woman? 

 

Furthermore, the trope of people disliking her is seen on X. Some of those who support Trump state that America needs more women like Alina Habba over Taylor Swift. Unfortunately for her, Democrat supporters say that Taylor Swift is a self-made business woman and Alina is a “bad” lawyer, which is another subject open to debate. 

Others decided to raise questions regarding the former President’s closeness to Alina saying that he’s everywhere with her instead of Melania. For the most part, conservatives find this topic to be a vicious rumour to hit back at Trump. Regardless, there are those who admire her directness. 

Read More News

Young TikTokers unable to get corporate jobs, some blaming slow economy 

The post Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba the most hated beautiful woman in America?  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“It was a teen cockroach!” — Diner shocked to find a bug “hiding” under the vegetable he ate

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

October 6, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.