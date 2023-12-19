The cases against Trump are on going and the spotlight is falling over to his lawyer, Alina Habba. For the most part, liberals are vehemently against her, one of the reasons being that she is helping the former President to be found innocent with the charges placed on him.

According to Political Flare, Alina Habba, Trump’s Assyrian-American lawyer and MAGA, Inc.’s senior advisor, faces mounting criticism as she represents Trump in a $250 million fraud case. Despite her looks and Trump’s praise, her legal missteps paint a different picture. Habba’s partial summary judgment against Trump and oversight on a jury trial request in the case reflect incompetence.

Trump’s unwavering support stokes rumors of her hire based on appearance rather than skill. Described by Trump’s legal team as ineffective, she boasts about failed cases, like the one against Hillary Clinton, where both she and Trump had to pay the defendants. Habba’s lack of judgment in pursuing meritless cases indicates a failure to advise Trump properly, fueling skepticism about her legal competence.

One of her most famous quotes is, “And just because I’m pretty doesn’t mean I’m not a brilliant lawyer,” as she told the New York Post. An interesting insight was that she previously worked for Marc Jacobs as an executive.

Alina Habba, the most hated beautiful woman?

Bad lawyers versus successful record breaking talented business women? Lol no one believes that. — Tom Santos (@tommysantos14) December 18, 2023

Furthermore, the trope of people disliking her is seen on X. Some of those who support Trump state that America needs more women like Alina Habba over Taylor Swift. Unfortunately for her, Democrat supporters say that Taylor Swift is a self-made business woman and Alina is a “bad” lawyer, which is another subject open to debate.

Starting rumors? Can you get any lower?? — Domenica D’Elia (@domenicadelia22) December 17, 2023

Others decided to raise questions regarding the former President’s closeness to Alina saying that he’s everywhere with her instead of Melania. For the most part, conservatives find this topic to be a vicious rumour to hit back at Trump. Regardless, there are those who admire her directness.

Read More News

The post Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba the most hated beautiful woman in America? appeared first on The Independent News.