Conservatives are now blaming Joe Biden for the rise of homeless individuals in America. However, many state that the facts are just as that. Prior to Biden’s reign, the homeless problem wasn’t such a major problem for Americans. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse with Bidenomics.

According to Breitbart, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s report disclosed a staggering 12 percent surge in homelessness among Americans in 2023, reaching an unprecedented high. The stark increase, totaling more than 650,000 individuals without shelter in January 2023, reflects a 70,650 uptick from the previous year. Notably, this figure surpasses the 554,000 homeless recorded in January 2020 under President Trump’s administration.

President Biden’s migration policies, welcoming millions of migrants, have contributed to housing unaffordability, culminating in a soaring number of newly homeless people, as reported by HUD.

The exacerbated crisis also ties into escalating housing costs, rendering many Americans vulnerable to homelessness amid paycheck-to-paycheck living. Biden’s administration is striving to address this crisis through initiatives aimed at rehousing homeless individuals.

Conservatives state that the President is failing the poor in America now. Many feel it is rather ironic that the Democrats are preaching for equality and breaking the wealth barriers, but at the same time, there are a significant number of homeless people under their rule.

Conservatives stating Joe Biden failing homeless Americans

Not just Biden, just take a look at where the homeless are. — Farmer Dave (@Farmer_DN) December 17, 2023

X users are discussing this matter. Furthermore, it seems that they love calling the irony of the Democrat party. Others state that the homeless population has increased alongside with the number of illegal immigrants in the country. For the most part, some feel that it’s ironic that the illegal immigrants are having their own sanctuary cities while homeless Americans are left to their own devices.

This video makes me uncomfortable — mommabear3 (@bearmom33) December 14, 2023

In addition to this, X users state that while America is suffering through a homeless crisis, Jill and Joe Biden hosted a peculiar Christmas party. Many were creeped out with how they hosted the event and felt that it is inappropriate given the current situation.

Read More News

The post Joe Biden sets new record in levels of homeless Americans appeared first on The Independent News.