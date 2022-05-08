International Man who got his penis attached to his forearm offered Kate Beckinsale...

Man who got his penis attached to his forearm offered Kate Beckinsale his sausage after she bigged him up online

after-his-real-genital-fell-in-the-toilet,-a-man-got-one-attached-to-his-arm
Photo: Screenshot from The Sun UK

The mechanic had to live with the fake willy attached to his forearm for six years after his real one fell off in the toilet.

By KMF
- Advertisement -

A father, 47, recounts how he lived with his new genitals attached to his forearm for six years after his real one fell off in a toilet due to a blood infection. He claims he burned the attachment while cooking and slapped his family in the face with his genitals when hugging them.

Malcolm MacDonald of Norfolk had his genitals amputated 12 years ago. Medics created him a penis that was attached to his forearm owing to surgery problems, and he appeared on Channel 4 as ‘The Man With a Penis on His Arm’ on Thursday night.

He told the audience how it was finally reattached six years later. The incredible story is making waves in the UK and now the man has a date.

Kate Beckinsale, an actress, said The Sun’s story about Malcolm MacDonald’s bizarrely placed todger had cheered her up.

The British paper says the actress was offered a saveloy – seasoned sausage meat ready to eat – by the man in question — after she bigged him (showered him with praise) up online.

The mechanic had to live with the fake willy attached to his forearm for six years after his real one fell off in the toilet.

Kate posted the SUN’s story to her 5.3 million Instagram followers, telling them: “This man said, ‘It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course, I see the funny side’.

“Of course he is from the UK. Of course he has done a photo shoot down the rec with a willy hanging out of his sleeve,” she wrote in her IG post.

“Feel momentarily better. God bless you, Malcolm xxx.”

The single Norfolk dad responded to the post.

“I’d be happy to take her out for saveloy and chips, anytime. I’ll pay. But she’ll have to come to Thetford. She seems like a nice girl and it’s great she’s read my story and what I’ve been through.”

The post After his real genital fell in the toilet, a man got one attached to his arm appeared first on The Independent News.

VIDEO: Wife seeks divorce in fear of hubby’s penis enhancement may cause her damage

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

International

Man who got his penis attached to his forearm offered Kate Beckinsale his sausage after she bigged him up online

A father, 47, recounts how he lived with his new genitals attached to his forearm for six years after his real one fell off in a toilet due to a blood infection. He claims he burned the attachment while...
Read more
Personal Finance

3 Maid Insurance Conditions You Must Know to Save on Your FDW’s Medical Costs

Your domestic worker plays an important role in supporting your household. That's why when she falls ill, it can be a scramble to get...
Read more
International

Woman secretly poked holes in her ‘friends with benefits’ partner’s condoms to get pregnant

A German woman who was in a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement with a man has now gotten the female companion a jail sentence. This...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian struggles up Met Gala stairs wearing Marilyn Monroe’s too-tight dress

As she struggled to walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Steps, to say Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress was tight is an understatement....
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, May 8

‘WHERE MY TICKET?’ — Technical issues bog down sale of Jay Chou’s concert tickets   Fans of Mandopop King Jay Chou, some of whom tried for...
Read more
International

Man who got his penis attached to his forearm offered Kate Beckinsale his sausage after she bigged him up online

A father, 47, recounts how he lived with his new genitals attached to his forearm for six years after...
Read more
Personal Finance

3 Maid Insurance Conditions You Must Know to Save on Your FDW’s Medical Costs

Your domestic worker plays an important role in supporting your household. That's why when she falls ill, it can...
Read more
International

Woman secretly poked holes in her ‘friends with benefits’ partner’s condoms to get pregnant

A German woman who was in a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement with a man has now gotten the female...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian struggles up Met Gala stairs wearing Marilyn Monroe’s too-tight dress

As she struggled to walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Steps, to say Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore