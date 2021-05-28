Home News Man threatened to circulate ex-girlfriend's nude photos

Man threatened to circulate ex-girlfriend’s nude photos

He also trespassed into her home and threatened her with a knife

Photo: Shutterstock screengrab

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man threatened to circulate his former girlfriend’s nude photos. He then trespassed into her home and threatened her with a knife.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday (May 27) to harassing the 45-year-old woman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Qi Shuen said the man had taken photos of the woman while they were in a “romantic and sexual relationship”.

“He had convinced her to pose in compromising positions while naked for him to photograph her,” Mr Goh added, reported The New Paper.

- Advertisement -

The victim allowed her ex-boyfriend to take photos but not to distribute them.

Their relationship ended in 2019 after several bitter conflicts.

On September 14 last year, the man texted his ex-lover threatening to circulate her nude pictures, which put her in a stressful state.

Two days later, he armed himself with a knife and trespassed into her home.

He asked her about the “alleged loans he had made to her and jewellery he had allegedly passed to her”, the deputy public prosecutor said.

“The victim did not know of any loans or jewellery he had given to her and the two got into a verbal dispute about the above matter.”

The man then threatened to slash her before another woman intervened and stopped him.

The police were alerted at around 11 am on the same day.

He will be sentenced on July 5.

The penalty for threatening to distribute a victim’s intimate pictures is up to five years’ jail, fine and caning.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Former DBS employee from India says she likely contracted Covid-19 at Changi Airport, adds: I was more secure in India home

Update: In response to TISG's queries, DBS has released the following statement: "We refer to the article published on The Independent Singapore on 25 May 2021. DBS would like to clarify that Ms Sonal Wadde is presently not a DBS employee. She...
View Post
Featured News

‘MBS badge woman’ daringly shows up in court without wearing a mask

Singapore -- The 53-year-old woman captured maskless on video at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) turned up in court on Monday (May 24), again without a mask on. The woman, Phoon Chiu Yoke, was supposed to go on trial on...
View Post
COVID 19

Gerald Giam: Risk of transmission from Hougang cases greatly reduced

Singapore— Mandatory Covid-19 testing was carried out at Block 506 in Hougang on Friday and Saturday (May 21 and 22) and two additional cases have been detected. The total number of infected persons in Hougang is now  11, as nine individuals had...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent