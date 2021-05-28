Man threatened to circulate ex-girlfriend’s nude photos

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man threatened to circulate his former girlfriend’s nude photos. He then trespassed into her home and threatened her with a knife.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday (May 27) to harassing the 45-year-old woman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Qi Shuen said the man had taken photos of the woman while they were in a “romantic and sexual relationship”.

“He had convinced her to pose in compromising positions while naked for him to photograph her,” Mr Goh added, reported The New Paper.

The victim allowed her ex-boyfriend to take photos but not to distribute them.

Their relationship ended in 2019 after several bitter conflicts.

On September 14 last year, the man texted his ex-lover threatening to circulate her nude pictures, which put her in a stressful state.

Two days later, he armed himself with a knife and trespassed into her home.

He asked her about the “alleged loans he had made to her and jewellery he had allegedly passed to her”, the deputy public prosecutor said.

“The victim did not know of any loans or jewellery he had given to her and the two got into a verbal dispute about the above matter.”

The man then threatened to slash her before another woman intervened and stopped him.

The police were alerted at around 11 am on the same day.

He will be sentenced on July 5.

The penalty for threatening to distribute a victim’s intimate pictures is up to five years’ jail, fine and caning.

