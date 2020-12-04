Home News Man taken to hospital after being found injured at Whampoa Drive Food...

Man taken to hospital after being found injured at Whampoa Drive Food Centre

The police said the 29-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Obbana Rajah

A 29-year-old man found injured at Whampoa Drive Food Centre was taken to the hospital on early Tuesday morning (Dec 1).

According to a police statement on Wednesday (Dec 2), the police said that they were alerted to “a case of voluntarily causing hurt” at 90 Whampoa Drive on Tuesday at 1.13am.

The man was taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

“A 29-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital,” the police added in their statement.

Videos and photos of the incident made their way round social media and Whatsapp messenger.

Photos showed blood splatter on the floor of they hawker centre. There was also an Indian man seen sprawled on the floor surrounded by blood splatter as well.

In subsequent photos of the scene, police tape can be seen placed around the area, used to cordon off the food centre. Members of the SCDF were also on-scene presumably attending to the victim.

After the incident, a man can also be seen mopping and cleaning the blood splatter from the floor and tables of the coffee shop.

A video circulated on whatsapp messenger also showed an ambulance on-scene.

